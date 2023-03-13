Maia Wilson scores record 59 goals as Northern Stars inflict another heavy defeat on Southern Steel

Maia Wilson was in terrific scoring form for the Stars against the Steel on Monday (FILE PHOTO).

At Pulman Arena, Auckland: Northern Stars 74 (Maia Wilson 59/61, Jamie Hume 7/9, Amorangi Malesala 6/7) Southern Steel 40 (Eseta Autagavaia 19/26, Georgia Heffernan 19/26, Jess Allan 6/6). 1Q: 16-9; HT: 35-18; 3Q: 52-30.

The Southern Steel’s wobbles continue after a third successive heavy defeat in the start of the ANZ Premiership against the record-breaking Northern Stars on Monday.

Last year’s runners-up won 74-40 at Auckland’s Pulman Arena to improve their season record to 2-1 against the depleted Steel, with Silver Ferns goal shooter Maia Wilson in terrific form with a personal best of 59 goals from 61 attempts.

Wilson’s previous individual record for goals scored in an ANZ Premiership or Championship match was 51. She bettered it with more than five minutes left.

The Stars passed their team record for goals scored, too, beating their previous best of 68, and their 34-goal win was also their largest margin of victory.

It’s already looking like a tough season for the southern side after scoring only 38 and 37 goals in their opening matches they lost to the Northern Mystics and Central Pulse respectively.

The Steel improved in the third quarter but the loss of goal shooter Georgie Fisher to a season-ending knee injury, before their campaign started, is looking more problematic each week.

Their shooting was down at less than 73% in another concerning defeat.

The Stars were strong in defence with goalkeeper Elle Tuma dominating, while Wilson was tracking towards 100% shooting accuracy until missing her first attempt, after 41 successful shots from 41, in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Wing attack Gina Crampton and centre Mila Reuelu-Buchanan controlled the midcourt for the hosts and finished with 29 and 28 goal assists respectively.

Georgia Heffernan had some bright attacking moments for the Steel but could do little to prevent her side’s third loss in three matches on the road.

The Steel started competitively enough but were soon struggling once the home side hit a five-goal streak in the first quarter.

Their best spells were either side of the first interval until the Stars’ six-goal streak all but settled the result in the second quarter.

The hosts had a massive lead at half-time (35-18) and could afford to make changes in the final two quarters against a Steel side who couldn’t hold enough possession to have a chance.

Best on court

Wilson’s shooting (97%) was so impressive. She never relented as the chances kept coming.

The big moment

The Stars pulling clear in the second quarter felt inevitable and winning it 19-9 put the match beyond doubt.

Match rating: 2/10

The Steel’s prospects for the season are bleak. This was another match that wasn’t a contest.

The big picture

The Stars play the Pulse in a grand final rematch in Auckland on Sunday.

The Steel will hope to improve – and have to believe they can snap their losing streak – in their first home match against the Mainland Tactix in Invercargill next Monday.