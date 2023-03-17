Super Rugby Aupiki: Sham semifinals highlight the need for meaningful expansion

Joseph Pearson is a Stuff rugby writer who covered the Black Ferns’ World Cup-winning campaign

OPINION: Sunday’s semifinals in Super Rugby Aupiki are a sham because the participants have been known for six months.

Yes, they are semifinals in name because the winners will contest next Saturday’s final in Hamilton.

But all four teams were guaranteed a semifinal place when the format was announced last September.

They could have lost every match in the regular season – there were only three rounds anyway – and still have a chance of becoming champions.

Aupiki’s five-week window simply isn’t long enough for a sustainable, meaningful competition.

A semifinal should at least be a reward for teams who have battled their way to earn a shot at making the final.

In this format, teams have had to do nothing to earn that right, highlighting the need to expand the competition to raise its credibility.

There have been three rounds, featuring many of the country’s best players competing in matches of high quality, before the semifinals and next weekend’s decider.

The looming finale, after just five rounds, will only intensify the calls for expansion into Australia and with Fijiana Drua for whatever the next edition of a women’s Super Rugby competition might look like.

Last year’s first Aupiki competition was limited to three rounds in 10 days because of Covid-19’s chaotic impact and increasing to five rounds for its second edition is some growth.

However, it’s not a long-term solution or much of a career choice for players wanting to make a living from the game – namely for those not with the Black Ferns or sevens programmes which offer full-time contracts.

What about expansion?

New Zealand Rugby has signalled this could happen next year, although details are not clear yet.

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos, speaking at last week’s launch of Australia’s Super W which starts next Friday, said talks with NZ Rugby about a combined competition were encouraging.

New Zealand has four teams (Blues, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and Matatū) and Australia has six (Brumbies, Fijiana Drua, Rebels, Reds, Waratahs and Western Force).

The two competitions need each other to survive. Australia has to come to the party before hosting the women’s World Cup for the first time in 2029.

In Australia, too, rugby league is emerging as a massive threat in keeping the game’s talent because of the NRLW’s swift expansion plans. This could also be problematic for NZ Rugby.

The clock is ticking.

The Chiefs and who else?

Returning to Aupiki’s second season, the unbeaten Chiefs are firm favourites to clinch back-to-back titles after winning their first three matches and scoring 149 points to secure top spot.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Carla Hohepa smiling after another Chiefs victory.

There is not much evidence to suggest the Manawa can be stopped, despite conceding three late tries in last Saturday’s 46-38 win over Matatū. They were leading by 27 points until the 72nd minute when the game was over.

The other three sides have all won one and lost two and there was not much between them.

Matatū only beat the Blues by two points in round one after Ruahei Demant missed a conversion attempt with the last kick of the game, the Hurricanes only beat Matatū by one point after some desperate defence in the final seconds in round two, and the Blues only beat the Hurricanes by nine points in round three when they led by two until a converted try in the 80th minute.

Can any better the Chiefs? The Hurricanes are next to try in Sunday’s second semifinal in Albany.

Who are the next Black Ferns?

Let’s pick one bolter from each team. None have been capped by the Black Ferns.

Jaymie Kolose has impressed for the Blues down their right wing and has most the most clean breaks in three matches, with nine.

Tynealle Fitzgerald has been strong at openside flanker in a Chiefs pack trampling everyone they face.

Carys Dallinger is emerging as a quality playmaker for the Hurricanes and No 10 isn’t a position in which the Black Ferns have great depth. Ruahei Demant and Hazel Tubic were their only first five-eighths in last year’s World Cup squad.

Lucy Jenkins has also been a tough performer every week for Matatū at loose forward and doesn’t look out of place in a pack full of internationals.

Super Rugby Aupiki, semifinals on Sunday at North Harbour Stadium, Albany

*Matatū v Blues, 3:15pm

*Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua, 6:05pm