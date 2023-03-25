Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence eyes big finish to secure new deal

A-League Women, round 19: Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix Where: No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle When: Saturday, 5pm (NZT) Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

A win against Newcastle Jets in their next match would move Wellington Phoenix off the bottom of the A-League Women table with two rounds to go – and it would also strengthen coach Natalie Lawrence’s case for reemployment.

Lawrence confirmed after the team’s agonising defeat to Perth Glory last Saturday, where they did everything but score, putting up a record 24 shots, that she hoped to retain her job for next season.

Despite their lowly position on the ladder, the bottom-place Phoenix have shown clear signs of improvement during the back end of the season and have already bettered their points tally from year one.

But they will likely have to beat the Jets at No. 2 Sportsground in Newcastle on Saturday if they are to avoid a second successive wooden spoon.

The Jets are two points clear of the Phoenix in 10th but have played one more game.

They round out the season against second-place Sydney FC the following Saturday, while the Phoenix are away to the eighth-place Adelaide United next Tuesday, before hosting the fourth-place Melbourne Victory in their final game next Saturday.

If the Phoenix lose to the Jets, they would have to win their final two games to avoid finishing last.

“Ultimately it depends what you define as success,” said Lawrence, when asked if she thought she deserved a new deal.

Will Russell/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence.

“If it’s black and white and it’s [all about] results then I’ve got to keep getting more results and I’ve got to get us off the bottom league.

“But if success is building a team and a culture that over the next couple of years you feel you can achieve something, then yeah I’d love to have an opportunity to come back and do that.”

The Phoenix’s progression during the second half of the season should be Lawrence’s strongest argument for a contract renewal when club officials review season two – their first based in Wellington.

Since their record 5-0 win over Canberra, they have upset title favourites Sydney, drawn with Brisbane Roar twice and suffered three narrow one-goal defeats, including the one against the Glory where their inability to convert their chances cost them a deserved victory.

They look a totally different team to the one that struggled through the first eight games, picking up just one point from a possible 24.

“Beating Sydney certainly showed huge progression. It doesn’t matter what team it is, we can compete and beat anyone,” Lawrence said.

“We feel we’ve shown massive progression from last year and from the beginning of the season. We’ll keep working really, really hard right until the end of the last game of the season to cement that.

“Every game is an important game in terms of trying to prove that this team and us as coaching staff are the right group to deliver the aspirations the club has.”

Centre-back Mackenzie Barry has attributed their dismal start to a disjointed pre-season. The Phoenix only played boys teams and she said it took too long to adjust to the style differences of playing women.

Injuries to key players, including captain Lily Alfeld, who is still yet to feature after knee surgery and an ongoing back injury, did not help either, though the rise of back-up Brianna Edwards as a starting quality goalkeeper has been one of the individual success stories.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix celebrate Kate Taylor’s goal during their big win over Sydney FC a fortnight ago.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat Sydney FC, which came two weeks before they beat them by the same scoreline in one of the shocks of the season, Phoenix director of football Shaun Gill was asked to assess the team’s performances.

Despite being rooted at the bottom of the table, Gill said it was “not all doom and gloom”, and acknowledged the rushed process to appoint Lawrence after former coach Gemma Lewis took up a job in Wales less than 10 weeks before the season was due to start was far from ideal.

“It’s a tough one,” Gill reflected. “I think if we go all the way back to the very start, there were some very late decisions made around coaching staff and players coming in, and not all of that was in our control.

“I would say they had a very disjointed pre-season and what we are seeing now is a team that is making strides, is developing.

“It’s not all doom and gloom. I think there are some positive signs coming out of the women’s team.”

Regardless of who the coach is, recruitment is a key area that will need to be addressed ahead of next season.

The refusal to look overseas and sign a foreign goalscorer, putting their faith in young New Zealand talent instead, has cost them dearly.

That was most evident against the Glory when they put up 24 shots and failed to convert a single one.

The Phoenix will likely get a lot of chances against the Jets, who have leaked goals an alarming rate, conceding 47, but they will not get the win they need unless they stick at least one in the back of the net.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix have signed Wellington forward Emma Main as an injury replacement after an ankle injury suffered against the Glory brought a premature end to playmaker Alyssa Whinham’s season.