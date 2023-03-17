The Podium: Peter Burling hails his women SailGP crew

Liv Mackay lifts the spoils of victory after New Zealand’s big SailGP win in Singapore.

Peter Burling has hailed the depth of women’s talent in his New Zealand SailGP team as the Kiwis look to dominate their home regatta in Christchurch this weekend.

New Zealand have been the big movers in the third season of SailGP, currently lying second to Australia and in with a strong chance of booking a place in the grand final in San Francisco in May.

SailGP have been progressive in promoting women’s sailors, introducing a pathway for them that now includes a tactician spot on the fast foiling 50-foot catamarans.

The Kiwis have a group of three women in their squad - Olympians Jo Aleh and Erica Dawson, along with Liv Mackay.

It has been Mackay who has settled into the role of being an extra pair of eyes and ears for Burling over the business end of the season.

She has also secured the helming role on Burling and Blair Tuke’s Live Ocean ETF26 foiling catamaran series in Europe for a second season, and has also been training on Team New Zealand’s AC40 with an eye to snaring a palace in next year’s historic women’s America’s Cup in Barcelona.

Burling is all for the push in women’s sailing and likes what he has in his SailGP squad.

SAILGP Peter Burling and Jo Aleh celebrate New Zealand’s breakthrough SailGP win in Plymouth.

“It’s part of a development program trying to make sure that we bridge the skills gap (for women),” Burling told this week’s edition of The Podium podcast on Stuff.

“In sailing you build up skills through opportunities you have, so it’s making sure we give a lot of opportunities to the incredible females that are involved in our sport.

“We are incredibly lucky with the women we have as part of our team.

“This weekend we will be sailing with Liv on board who does an absolutely amazing job.

SailGP Erica Dawson has bene leanring the ropes of SailGP racing.

“But also having Jo and Erica helping out with other things (this weekend), and having been involved with the team from pretty early days ... it just makes us that much stronger having that depth of talent in the women that we have as part of our team.”

The nine SailGP teams have a practice day on Lyttelton Harbour on Friday ahead of six races spread across Saturday and Sunday.

This is the penultimate regatta on the global league ahead of that grand final in San Francisco where the top three teams contest a US$1m winner-takes-all race.