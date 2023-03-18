Black Fern Ayesha Leti-I'iga's Rugby World Cup final secret: She forgot one of her boots

Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga was wearing one of the team physio's boots when she scored the winning try in the Rugby World Cup final.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga rocked her head back and laughed when the question came.

For more than four months, she had pretty much kept this a secret, to the point where she thought former Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith might not even know.

On the night of the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland on November 12, before she scored the match-winning try for New Zealand against England, she forgot to pack a crucial piece of equipment.

Andrew Cornaga Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga dives to score the decisive try against England in last year’s Rugby World Cup final. Her left boot, pictured, was borrowed from team physio Georgia Ramatalei.

The explosive winger arrived at the ground with her boot bag, just as she had done the previous week before the Black Ferns beat France in the semifinals.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Sham semifinals highlight the need for meaningful expansion

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Hazel Tubic cracks form XV after masterclass at No 10 for Chiefs Manawa

* Blues snatch stunning late victory to beat Hurricanes Poua for first win of Super Rugby Aupiki

* Chiefs Manawa secure top spot in Super Rugby Aupiki with another win over Matatū



But this time she only had her right boot.

The location of her left one was a mystery she didn’t have time to solve.

Kickoff in the biggest match of her career was at 7.30pm and she was hardly going to go out and warm up wearing socks.

“I have this one boot bag that I always leave my boots in,” Leti-I’iga said this week, as she spoke about the blunder for the first time.

“I never check. I just always assume my boots are in there.”

The Black Ferns were in Eden Park’s main changing room for the third time in the six-week tournament and a desperate search was underway.

“I'm getting ready to go do our warm-up and I'm one of the last ones out and I was freaking out, like, oh my gosh, what am I going to do?” Leti-I’iga said.

“I was going to go through all the girls’ bags for spare boots.”

A size nine, left-footed boot was what she was after. The 24-year-old is actually a size eight-and-a-half, but she prefers a looser fit.

“There were a few girls around and they weren't panicking. They were just laughing at me because I had forgotten my boot.”

Injured loose forward Liana Mikaele-Tu’u was one of those who spied what was going on.

"They were trying to keep it real low-key in the corner of the changing rooms.

“Obviously I know Ayesha, so I'm like, what's going on over there? They were actually pretty calm. But I was just shaking my head ... that's basics 101.

“It's funny to look back on now.”

Even as Stuff asked questions about the mishap on Friday, there were new revelations to be had.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Ayesha Leti-I'iga at the centre of the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup celebrations in Wellington last year.

Mikaele Tu’u knew Leti-I’iga had borrowed the boots of someone named Georgia, but she was under the impression it was hooker Georgia Ponsonby who had come to her team-mate’s aid.

In fact, it was physiotherapist Georgia Ramatalei, now also the team manager at the Blues, who handed over her left boot, which was almost identical to the missing one.

"She just took her boots off her feet, gave them to me, and put on her sport shoes, so I ran out there like nothing had ever happened,” Leti-I’iga said.

The new left boot wasn’t moulded to Leti-I’iga’s foot like her right one was, but it did the job, even though it did slip off occasionally during the night.

“I had to put on a straight face, but I could feel the difference between both my boots.”

She was also fortunate she had her proper right boot, because it had a raised heel, designed to ease the load on her calf while she recovered from an injury that kept her out of the early weeks of the World Cup.

Leti-I’iga ended up playing a much larger role in the final than she was expecting when she was named on the bench, with Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Ruby Tui starting on the left and right flanks.

She was summoned less than 20 minutes in when Woodman-Wickliffe was forced from the field with concussion and scored her first try in the 25th minute and her second in the 71st.

The latter put the Black Ferns ahead 34-31 and once Joanah Ngan-Woo pulled off her famous lineout steal at the other end, that ended up being the final score.

A night that started with panic ended in ecstasy and the pre-match drama might have remained a secret if it wasn’t for a Sky Sport special that aired earlier this month.

Tui, co-captain Ruahei Demant and veteran loose forward Charmaine McMenamin were sat down in front of a replay of the final and given free rein to share their memories.

When Leti-I’iga came on for Woodman-Wickliffe, McMenamin said England must have thought they were going “from one nightmare to another”.

Then she added: "Did you know, and we have only just found this out, she forgot her boots.”

“Are we really outing her?” Tui interjected. “I can't judge, I've done that too.”

“When we did the court session,” McMenamin finished, “we should have been fining her for that, but no-one knew.”

Now it’s a story that can be shared more widely, another piece of folklore from one of the most famous nights in New Zealand rugby history.

But did Leti-I’iga get Ramatalei anything to thank her for the part she played in proceedings?

"Now that you've reminded me,” Leti-I’iga said, “I'll actually do that next time I see her.”

That could be as soon as this weekend, with all of New Zealand’s top players gathering at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland for the semifinals of Super Rugby Aupiki.

First it’s Matatū against the Blues in a battle of second v third, then it will be Leti-I’iga and the Hurricanes trying to topple undefeated frontrunners Chiefs Manawa in a battle of fourth v first.

The “pocket rocket,” as Tui calls her, is back at the same hotel she stayed at during the World Cup and when she leaves for Sunday’s match, she will make sure to double-check she has both her boots.

The missing piece of footwear did turn up in the end back in November.

When Leti-I’iga returned to her room, it was sitting outside the door and her conclusion was that it had fallen out of her bag.

“I was like, oh my god, I've been looking for you.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ayesha Leti-I'iga on the charge for Hurricanes Poua against Matatū in Super Rugby Aupiki this season. They play Chiefs Manawa in a semifinal on Sunday in Auckland.

Super Rugby Aupiki – semifinals

Both at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Sunday

3.15pm: Matatū v Blues

6.05pm: Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua

Winners to meet in the final at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton at 2.05pm next Saturday