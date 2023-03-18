SailGP: Trailblazing Liv Mackay aiming for wins and to inspire next generation of Kiwi female sailors

New Zealand's F50 Amokura is ready to fly on Lyttelton Harbour after missing the Australian event.

Liv Mackay’s game face will be on and her focus will be laser-like. But pre-race, New Zealand’s Sail GP strategist will allow herself a tiny moment to let the goosebumps come out and soak up a historic moment in front of a packed out home crowd after an emotional month.

The 26-year-old will be the only female aboard New Zealand’s F50 catamaran, Amokura, when the first-ever Sail GP race in Aotearoa waters begins at Lyttelton Harbour on Saturday. She wants her presence to deliver the message that there is now a pathway to a professional sailing career for young women in New Zealand.

Taking the action-packed style of Sail GP to a Kiwi crowd for the first time is special for Mackay but two members of that audience will be more proud than anyone and their daughter is desperate to put a winning smile on their faces after an unimaginable month.

With New Zealand sitting second on the points ladder, behind Australia, Mackay wants nothing more than to win her home event but she has a deeper meaning to race for.

Her proud parents Hugh and Dawn, who will be taking a well-deserved break from the cleanup on their devastated Hawke's Bay farms, will be there to watch their daughter chase wins and inspire the next generation of female sailors.

Mackay, who made her Sail GP debut in Sydney back in February 2022, grew up in Tutira near Napier but in more recent times, her family have also farmed in the devastated Esk Valley.

Ricardo Pinto for SailGP/Stuff New Zealand SailGP Team’s strategist Liv Mackay is passionate about continuing to grow female participation in elite-level sailing.

“It’s been difficult,” Mackay said of the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. “It’s really not good, devastating.”

After spending time at home to help with the cleanup before the Lyttelton event, Mackay considers her family lucky. They still have their home and their lives but much of their livelihood is covered in silt and muddy water with both her parents' farms in Tutira and the Esk Valley ravaged by floodwaters.

“Hopefully this weekend can bring some positivity,” Mackay said.

Each of the nine Sail GP teams is required to have a minimum of one female on board the 50-foot foiling machines, which are capable of speeds close to 100kph. Most of them, like Mackay, are graduates of Sail GP’s Women’s Pathway Programme – designed to fast-track females.

Mackay, an accomplished sailor in her own right before joining the New Zealand team, is not just living out her dream, sailing and trailblazing all over the globe, but inspiring the next generation of female sailors in the process and she wants to see greater female representation across all teams.

Kamran Jebreili/AP New Zealand’s Sail GP team are set to race on home waters for the first time this weekend.

She is proud to be part of Sail GP – a category that has a major focus on gender equality – and said there are no token roles for women in a tight-knit Sail GP team where it’s often all hands on deck in a variety of different roles.

“There is a few points where you kind of step back and think this is pretty incredible,” she said of what Sail GP has done for female sailors.

“You can perform at the very best with a mixed team, so it’s such a cool dynamic and if you get it right, it works really well and the women’s pathway is leading into that.”

Mackay confirmed there is more work to be done in the gender equality space but Sail GP’s programme has been a game-changer, so far, and the Sail GP Inspire programme, running alongside the main event, for young sailors has also been a massive boost.

The series aims for 50-50 mixed-gender and involves tours of the Sail GP bases, meeting the athletes and being integrated with the Sail GP series as much as possible.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lyttelton has been transformed into a stadium for the Sail GP event.

“I think that’s so inspiring in the fact that you can connect and see a pathway in the sport, especially for women to see it changing is really powerful,” Mackay said.

Young talent has always been around but Mackay said there needs to be a bridge to the elite level from juniors, with a significant drop off around the age of 18, especially in female participation.

However, Sail GP and the SailGP Inspire programme are starting to see change in the winds.

“There’s definitely momentum starting to build and that’s something I’m really passionate about helping to support.

“That really pushes people to make that next jump out of school and out of university to carry on and actually see there are careers in the sport for women,” Mackay said.

The excitement of a home event finally getting to New Zealand – after a delay because of Covid-19 – is likely to thrust Sail GP into the faces of Kiwi sports fans.

Sailing hasn’t always been the most spectator-friendly sport but Sail GP has changed that with its courses so close to the shoreline.

“With Sail GP and how that format is it’s more and more engaging with fans,” Mackay said.

“They have set the event up so it’s really in the racing, with the grandstand and the different areas, the crowd is so close.”

Mackay described Lyttelton as a stunning natural amphitheatre with ideal conditions for sailing.

“It’s massive,” she said. “It’s been a long journey for the whole team to get to this point and we’re very proudly from Aotearoa, we all are, so to have it here at a home event at such an iconic venue is an incredible feeling.”