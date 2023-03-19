Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting says looming threat of NRLW 'definitely' a concern

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting says “quite a few of our ladies” have been approached to join NRLW teams.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting is concerned about New Zealand rugby potentially losing players to NRLW, the competition that is swiftly growing across the Tasman.

When asked about the prospect this week, he said “quite a few of our ladies have been approached”.

“It is an opportunity to have a bit of security, but one of our goals is to establish [Super Rugby Aupiki] and keep our players here to build foundations for women's rugby.”

It was announced last month that a new collective bargaining agreement had been reached for NRLW, entitling players to a minimum of AU$30,000 [NZ$32,000] for a 20-week campaign this year, rising to a minimum of AU$50,600 [NZ$54,500] for 23-week campaign in 2027.

Players on Black Ferns contracts are paid retainers between $35,000 and $70,000 and also receive assembly fees when in camp, but the new NRLW minimum salary is a substantial upgrade on what players who aren’t on Black Ferns contracts receive for Super Rugby Aupiki and the second-tier Farah Palmer Cup.

The threat of NRLW was spelt out recently when Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Guthrie (nee Williams) was reported to have signed with the Gold Coast Titans for this year’s competition, expected to be played between July and October.

With this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki semifinals taking place at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Sunday, pitting Matatū against the Blues and Chiefs Manawa against Hurricanes Poua, the format of the competition for next season is squarely in focus.

When players in the group below the very elite can look to Australia and see greater financial security on offer, it will only increase the urgency with which Aupiki needs to expand in terms of the length of the competition and the size of player payments. It is possible at present to take part in both, as some players have done this year and last, but that’s not the case for those who have Black Ferns ambitions.

Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga is one of several incumbent internationals who wouldn’t look out of place in an NRLW team and she said that while she hadn’t been approached, the possibility of one day playing there had certainly crossed her mind.

“I've thought about it in the sense of trying something different,” Leti-I’iga said. “Not actually giving rugby up, but just to go over and try something different and then coming back.”

Both Leti-I’iga and Black Ferns loose forward Liana Mikaele-Tu’u said the growth of NRLW had been a topic of conversation among Aupiki players during their short five-week season.

“This is the competition that we're in right now,” Mikaele-Tu’u said, “so everyone's kind of just concerned about that.”

“But I do feel like a lot of the girls have it in the back of their mind, that it could be an option.”

Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua said NRLW would be a potential destination for players outside the Black Ferns “until we can provide a platform that competes”.

“I'm advocating for us pushing an alternative that competes with what they're delivering. All we can do is focus on us.”

New Zealand Rugby has signalled that Aupiki will expand next year, but what form it takes exactly remains up in the air, with Rugby Australia especially keen on having some form of trans-Tasman competition.

Bunting is familiar with how NRL teams raid New Zealand rugby from his time as the first XV coach at St Patrick’s College Silverstream in Wellington and is well aware of what could happen if NRLW gets a foothold.

“The NRL's recruitment system is pretty good, isn't it?” he said.

“They were young men. It’s the same for these women.

“If we're not careful, they will be looking at our school games, our FPC and Aupiki competitions because we've got plenty of talent.

“If we've got nowhere for them to go here, they might go there, because it is a good opportunity.”

Super Rugby Aupiki – semifinals

Both at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Sunday

3.15pm: Matatū v Blues

6.05pm: Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua

Winners to meet in the final at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton at 2.05pm next Saturday