Part-time Super Rugby Aupiki 2023 'harder' than 2022 season in Covid-19 bubble

With Super Rugby Aupiki running for only five weeks teams have a limited training window, however the Auckland rugby hub has opened its arms to players across the region.

Time is almost up for Super Rugby Aupiki this season and those involved in the competition want there to be more of it when it returns in 2024, with one coach warning this year has been “harder” than last year, when teams were forced into a Covid-19 bubble.

Over the next six days, the rugby will be the centre of attention, first as the semifinals take place at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Sunday, then as the winners prepare to face off at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton next Saturday.

It’s Matatū v Blues first this weekend – a rematch of a contest that was decided by two points back in round one – followed by Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua – a contest the Waikato team won 53-21 three weeks ago.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Chiefs Manawa are the favourites to win Super Rugby Aupiki this year, having won three from three so far.

The undefeated Chiefs have led the way this season and are the favourites to take home the spoils for the second year in a row, but their coach, Crystal Kaua, believes the current part-time setup can’t continue if and when the competition expands any futher.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting says looming threat of NRLW 'definitely' a concern

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Teams announced for semifinals

* Black Fern Ayesha Leti-I'iga's Rugby World Cup final secret: She forgot one of her boots

* Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting expects absent Ruby Tui to return to play 'towards the end of the year'



“I don't think you could have people do this format – part-time, Thursday to Sunday – for 10 or 12 weeks from a wellness perspective.

“There has to be a period of full-time rugby and a full-time pre-season.

“The toll that the weeks that we're currently in create – I'd say going into the bubble last year was easier. We all thought that was really hard and then we've done this one and this is actually harder.

“We couldn't keep this format for 12 weeks. I don't see that producing what we need. I think it has to go full-time for a period of time and it has to have a full-time pre-season.

“I really would be advocating and pushing for that for our staff, for our players, for the game.”

The majority of players in Aupiki assemble from Thursday to Sunday, then work other jobs from Monday to Wednesday, with those on Black Ferns contracts the main exceptions.

Chiefs flanker Tynealle Fitzgerald said she had had to ask for Mondays off from her work as a tradie for Downer over the past few weeks. "My boss is probably sick of me, because every Monday I'm like, oh, I'm not going to be coming in just because I'm so buggered from the weekend, but they've been real good about it.”

Her Blues counterpart Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, a member of the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup squad last year, said the players who were working other jobs in the first half of the week were the “real champions” of her team – and their rivals around the country.

“They're going to work Monday to Wednesday and they're having to basically play catch up and having to come and put their best foot forward for our team.

“I reckon they're the real champions of our team and I'll give all the credit to them because they come with the best attitudes. They all want to learn. They all want to play.

“I think they're just holding onto the faith that one day this will be a full-time thing.”

For her part, Fitzgerald says it’s hard getting home after four days in camp with Chiefs Manawa, then returning to a job where she mostly works alone: “It’s like where’s everyone gone?”

“I would absolutely love to be paid to just play rugby all the time,” she added. “That'd be amazing. I’d be over the moon.”

Fitzgerald has impressed in the loose forwards for the Chiefs and she said there was no complacency for the favourites heading into Sunday’s clash with the Hurricanes.

“Finals footy is a whole different ballgame. They're going to come out hissing and we've just got to come out hissing as well.

“The best team's going to win and you just never know what's going to happen.”

NZ Rugby has signalled it will look at what the next steps for Super Rugby Aupiki will be at the end of the current season, with Rugby Australia keen to have a trans-Tasman competition from next year.

Super Rugby Aupiki – semifinals

Both at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Sunday

3.15pm: Matatū v Blues

6.05pm: Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua

Winners to meet in the final at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton at 2.05pm next Saturday