Wellington Phoenix women plan to solve big issue by finding their own Oskar Zawada

No way back after Wellington Phoenix concede early goal against Perth Glory.

Wellington Phoenix’s wasteful display against Perth Glory has laid bare the need for a quality import striker who can provide some cutting edge up front.

The Phoenix women’s team did everything but score at Sky Stadium on Saturday, producing a team record 24 shots – including 17 in the second half alone.

However, despite dominating most of the attacking statistics, including shots, shots on target, possession and pass completion, they came up short in the one that really mattered, losing 1-0.

The result leaves the Phoenix two points adrift at the bottom of the A-League Women table ahead of this Saturday’s wooden spoon showdown with Newcastle Jets, who have played an extra game.

The Phoenix have lost six games by a narrow one-goal margin this season, but coach Natalie Lawrence said the Glory result hurt the most because they created more than enough chances to not only win, but win well.

Glory’s American striker Cyera Hintzen showed what the Phoenix have been missing with a well-taken goal in the 10th minute.

After receiving a neat layoff from Hana Lowry on the edge of the penalty area, Hintzen buried the ball into the bottom right corner. It was one of just three shots Glory had on target.

Because any import signing would have to take the spot of a New Zealander, and they have a limit on how many Kiwis they can sign, the Phoenix have focussed their recruitment on developing promising local players.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Polish striker Oskar Zawada has scored 12 goals for the Wellington Phoenix men’s team.

But there is now acknowledgement that one or two imports, especially a clinical striker, are needed to take the team to another level.

Imagine if they had an Oskar Zawada up front like the men do.

Of the 11 players who have scored five or more goals in the A-League Women this season, six of them are imports.

No Phoenix player has scored more than two goals, with forwards Ava Pritchard and Milly Clegg, midfielder Betsy Hassett and defender Marisa van der Meer their joint top-scorers with two each.

Football Ferns Emma Rolston and Paige Satchell – two of their top recruits – are both yet to score.

Their most dangerous attacking weapon has been set-piece deliveries from left-back Michaela Foster.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Perth Glory players Hana Lowry and Cyera Hintzen celebrate their goal against Wellington Phoenix.

That was how their best chance was created against the Glory on Saturday. Van der Meer fired a shot towards the back post from a corner but goalkeeper Sarah Langham made an important save down low to her right.

“Looking ahead to next season, it probably is something you consider looking at (signing an import striker),” Lawrence said.

“I don’t know what the restrictions will look like, I don’t know what is going to go on next season, but that is definitely the area we are struggling with.

“I look at how the men have done it, the men have recruited amazingly the last few years, and we have to learn from that too.

“I’m happy with the group of players we’ve got but a little more composure in the box and we wouldn’t be anywhere near the bottom of the league.”

Glory coach Alex Epikas will tell you the difference a quality foreign forward like Hintzen can make.

Their smash-and-grab in Wellington has kept the fifth-place Glory in the finals hunt, with three games to go, now just five points behind Melbourne Victory with a game in hand.

“She’s one of the benchmark No. 9s in the competition, not just from a goal scoring capacity but the work she does off the ball. Even in the 95th minute she’s back pressing players and helping out. For me she’s the full package,” he said.