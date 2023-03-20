England prop would have 'gone to Buckingham Palace' if the Red Roses had beaten the Black Ferns

England prop Shaunagh Brown is tackled in the Rugby World Cup final loss to the Black Ferns at Eden Park last November.

Retired England prop Shaunagh Brown reckons she “would have been to Buckingham Palace and probably met the king’’ if the Red Roses had beaten the Black Ferns in the Rugby World Cup final.

England were pressing for a potential match-winning try until Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Wood’s crucial lineout steal in the dying seconds of a pulsating final in Auckland last November.

“It was a proper sliding doors moment,” Brown told The Guardian, reflecting on the ramifications from New Zealand’s 34-31 win at a sold-out Eden Park.

“If we had won we would have been national heroes, having played for 65 minutes with 14 players. It would have been the greatest win in rugby history. But we were four points short. The door closed.”

Brown, who retired after the World Cup, said the feat still stung.

“I’ve lost count of the times I thought: ‘What would I be doing on this day if we’d won that World Cup?’ I’d have been to Buckingham Palace and probably met the king. But I’m not. I’m just sitting at home playing Nintendo.”

She hasn’t, however, exactly been glued to a digital screen.

1 NEWS The team upset fan favourites England to hold on to their World Cup title.

The 33-year-old was interviewed by The Guardian while packing tins into bags at a foodbank in Lewisham, south-east London.

Now an ambassador for Wooden Spoon, a charity raising funds for food banks in 25 UK and Irish regions, Brown grew up as one of three kids to a single mum and remembered “going to the post office to pick up her benefits”.

Now she is retired from rugby, she is committed to speaking out about social issues.

“We’re the sixth-richest country in the world. And yet we have some MPs saying that people can feed themselves for 33p a day. No. It’s not OK to just exist. It’s not OK to have so many people relying on food banks.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Shaunagh Brown shows her delight at beating Canada in the Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Brown, a hammer thrower at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, took up rugby in 2016 and won 27 England caps from 2017 to 2022.

An advocate for more diversity in rugby and better investment and more professionalism in the women’s game, Brown said she could not see New Zealand and England being challenged until other nations began to provide more support.

“You reap what you sow, and if you don’t invest in your women, you don’t get better players. We all see what England have done. Eventually New Zealand Rugby got the memo too. And France are doing OK. But most of the girls at the World Cup were on annual leave from their day jobs. That’s the reality.”