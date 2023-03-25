Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic hold off gutsy Southern Steel in ANZ Premiership

Bailey Mes and Ameliaranne Ekenasio were in impressive touch in the Magic’s narrow win over the Steel. (File photo)

At ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 54 (Bailey Mes 30/32, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 24/26) Southern Steel 49 (Saviour Tui 28/31, Georgia Heffernan 10/16, Eseta Autagavaia 11/16). 1Q: 14-12, HT: 28-24 , 3Q: 40-38

The Southern Steel might still be winless, but they have at least breathed life into their ANZ Premiership campaign after a gutsy performance against the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

In a woeful start to the season, with losses by 26, 20, 34 and 17, the Steel this time turned up big time in front of their home fans at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill on Saturday night, bettered only by a slightly-slicker and more experienced visiting side, who prevailed 54-49.

With Silver Ferns shooters Bailey Mes and Ameliaranne Ekenasio to the fore, shooting 30 from 32 and 24 from 26, respectively, along with a handy double of three rebounds and three intercepts from goal keep Erena Mikaere, the visitors mostly always had their noses in front.

Their woes notwithstanding, the Steel would have entered this game clinging to the positive of having won their first quarter of the season in the final period of their 55-38 loss to the Tactix at the same venue on Monday. They won another one here (in the third) and in the end took a bonus point for their efforts.

It didn’t take long to show they were up for the contest, going on a three-goal run from 2-0 down, and duly to quarter time right amongst it at only 14-12 behind.

The Magic were coming off their own confidence boost, having claimed their opening win of the season with an extra-time effort over the Mystics in Hamilton last Sunday, and shot at 100% in that opening stanza.

The Steel had kept the visitors to no more than three-goal lead, apart from in the final minute of the half, when they netted twice in quick succession for a five-goal buffer, and then a 28-24 halftime advantage.

Saviour Tui (28/31) was in good touch at goal shoot for the Steel, though made way for Eseta Autagavaia (11/16) in the third period, where, despite four misses, the hosts outpointed the Magic 14-12.

Goal attack Georgia Heffernan will look back at a few frustrating moments, not least missing a sitter which could have levelled things late in that third quarter, as the Steel went to the final 15 minutes at 40-38 behind.

A Mikaere intercept five minutes into the final stanza proved key, as the Magic netted to go five ahead, yet the Steel still fought valiantly under their hoop, and forced Mes into her first, and soon after, second, miss of the night.

A heavy pass to an open Tui couldn’t be reeled in, then the shooter missed again soon after, and from there the Magic made sure to close it out.

Best on court

Give it to Mes, with a game-high 30 goals, from 32 attempts, at a healthy 94%. She’s never been the most consistent goal-sinker but in this sort of form she is something quite reliable, and the Magic knew if they got the ball to her, the deal was usually done.

The big moment

With a couple of minutes left in the third quarter, Kate Burley went hunting and forced the Magic into a stray pass, which gave the Steel the chance to net twice to level at 38-38. However, Heffernan missed a sitter to tie it up, and the Magic duly went up the other end to take a three-goal lead. Then in the final seconds of the quarter, Burley was at it again to pick off a pass, only for Georgia Takarangi to come up with a brilliant intercept, to leave the visitors with a two-point buffer going into the final stanza.

Match rating

8/10. This was an unexpectedly close contest, not just for the early stages, but throughout, and the vocal home crowd played their part. There was plenty of quality from two desperate sides.

The big picture

The Magic jump from fifth to third on the ladder, for the time being, at least, with now a 2-2 record, and they are back in action on Monday night against the Tactix in Rangiora. The Steel remain rooted to the bottom of the table, but at least now have a point to their name and will be buoyed ahead of hosting the Mystics in Dunedin next Saturday night.