Super Rugby Aupiki: Cheyelle Robins-Reti states Black Ferns case, makes form XV

Chey Robins-Reti scored a hat-trick for Matatū in their semifinal win over the Blues.

ANALYSIS: Super Rugby Aupiki’s semifinals were the season’s first matches of great consequence after all four teams were given one chance to qualify for the final after three regular rounds.

New Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting was paying particularly close attention to Sunday’s matches.

No player staked their claim for a Black Ferns contract more than Matatū winger Cheyelle Robins-Reti.

The former Black Ferns sevens outside back has played five tests since 2021 – starting four at fullback – but looks more comfortable on the wing in 15s.

Her hat-trick in Matatū’s 26-23 win over the Blues was decisive in a tight semifinal and a reminder to Bunting of her finishing qualities.

She played twice last season for the Black Ferns but dropped out of contention for the World Cup squad, although there might be more chances to come in the test arena.

Outside backs from last year’s squad such as Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (sevens), Ruby Tui and Renee Wickliffe (retired) are not in the picture at this stage.

Meanwhile, the unbeaten Chiefs Manawa weren’t at their best but were too strong for the Hurricanes Poua in the second semifinal, winning 43-21 in Albany.

They host Matatū in Saturday’s final in Hamilton, where they won last year’s inaugural competition.

Here is Stuff’s form XV from the semifinals.

15 Tenika Willison (Chiefs)

Another impressive performance for the 25-year-old who has switched with ease from sevens into the Chiefs’ back line.

She is excellent at running the right line and executing the right pass at the right time, with an eye for a try, too, after scoring two against Matatū. Her goal kicking is another asset – she booted five from six including a few tricky shots from near the touchline.

14 Cheyelle Robins-Reti (Matatū)

She could have had four tries, but the ball just escaped her fingertips when attempting a spectacular finish in the corner.

After great, dancing feet for her first try, she was clinical in converting her second and third, including the match-winning score in the 72nd minute as Matatū made the final.

13 Carla Hohepa (Chiefs)

Amy du Plessis (Matatū) and Sylvia Brunt (Blues) were also outstanding at centre, but the 37-year-old rolled back the years and even sidestepped Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga for the Chiefs’ opening try.

The 28-test veteran complements the Chiefs’ young, quick outside backs and still has plenty to offer in a team marching to successive titles.

12 Grace Brooker (Matatū)

One of the form players in the competition, her short, perfectly timed pass for Kendra Reynolds’ opening try was masterful.

If Matatū are to stun the Chiefs in the final, she could be the difference because of her class at creating space for team-mates.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Grace Brooker, right, celebrating with team-mates after they beat the Blues.

11 Georgia Daals (Chiefs)

She didn’t cross the line – and trails team-mate Luka Connor 6-5 at the top of the try-scoring charts, with opposite winger Mererangi Paul also up to five – but continues to cause teams problem with her pace and quick feet.

Her likely battle with Robins-Reti in the decider will be watched closely by Bunting and should test her defensive capabilities, too.

10 Hazel Tubic (Chiefs)

Another strong display from the Black Ferns playmaker and delivered in key moments when the Hurricanes threatened to fight back in the second half.

Matatū will need to shut her down because she pulls the strings for a Chiefs team that looks unstoppable.

9 Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Chiefs)

The Black Ferns halfback had her best game of the season in the first match in which the Chiefs had to win.

Tough and decisive, another big performance in the final could reward her with the Black Ferns’ No 9 jersey when they kick off their season against Australia in Brisbane on June 29.

8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (Blues)

No player in the competition tackles harder – one massive hit flattened fellow Black Ferns loose forward Alana Bremner.

The disappointment of missing last year’s World Cup final because of a thumb injury hasn’t affected her form for the Blues, who have won only one of their four matches.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kennedy Simon made some excellent breaks in the semifinal against the Hurricanes.

7 Kennedy Simon (Chiefs)

The Chiefs captain has been playing No 8 but could shift to openside flanker for the Black Ferns after leading her side to the final.

The Manawa pack has not taken a backward step in four matches and Simon is the leader of their all-powerful forwards. She showed good pace with some breaks, too, something she has always had after playing sevens in Japan.

6 Lucy Jenkins (Matatū)

If any player can take on the Chiefs’ pack, it might be Jenkins after an excellent start to her season with the southerners.

The loose forward will relish another battle with the Manawa after their meeting in the third round when Matatū lost 46-38.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

5 Chelsea Bremner (Chiefs)

Another consistent performer who has been at the heart of the Chiefs’ success after joining from Matatū.

Much of their dominance comes from their set piece and few players are as effective in the lineout as Bremner.

4 Cindy Nelles (Matatū)

Like team-mate Jenkins, tackled everything that moved in blue on Sunday and needs to fire again if Matatū are to cause an upset.

The Canadian is a reliable, determined lock who could trouble the Chiefs and has kept her place in the side amongst a pack of internationals.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Cindy Nelles clutching a lineout for Matatū against the Blues.

3 Cilia-Marie Po'e-Tofaeono (Hurricanes)

The tighthead’s carries have been scattering defenders throughout the campaign and seems to have relished moving south from Auckland.

A strong presence for the Poua, she could be in contention for the Black Ferns after a big season.

2 Luka Connor (Chiefs)

Arguably the player of the season after four rounds, she could even finish top of the charts for tries scored – she leads on six, one clear of her team-mates on either wing.

However, it’s her work up front she does so well and could give her the nod to start for the Black Ferns ahead of Georgia Ponsonby.

1 Kate Henwood (Chiefs)

The loosehead could be one of the finds of the season after starting every match for a relentless Chiefs pack.

Another week in which she looked at home alongside some Black Ferns forwards who are so commanding as a unit.