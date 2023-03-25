Wellington Phoenix lose 3-2 to Newcastle Jets in bottom of the table clash

At No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle: Newcastle Jets 3 (Lauren Allan 38’, Ashlee Brodigan 64’, Cassidy Davis 82’) Wellington Phoenix 2 (Marisa van der Meer 26’, Paige Satchell 53’) HT: 1-1

Wellington Phoenix look destined to collect the A-League Women wooden spoon for the second year in a row after they coughed up a late goal to lose 3-2 to Newcastle Jets in the bottom of the table clash.

Saturday’s game against the team directly above them on the table was not quite a must-win for the Phoenix, but it was a must-not-lose.

The result saw the Jets move five points clear of the Phoenix heading into the final week of the season.

Natalie Lawrence’s team have a game in hand but must now beat both Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory in their final two fixtures, next Tuesday and Sunday, to have any hope of overtaking the Jets, who round out their campaign against Sydney FC next Saturday.

That they walked away empty-handed will come as a massive disappointment for first-year coach Lawrence following a run of encouraging performances, especially as the Phoenix led twice during the game and had twice as many shots on target.

Lawrence is off-contract at the end of the season and had spoken of the importance of finishing the 2022-23 campaign strong, ideally avoiding the wooden spoon, in the hope of securing a new deal.

Despite scoring two goals past Jets goalkeeper Georgina Worth, the Phoenix were once again left to rue some wasteful finishing, particularly when the score was locked at 2-2 midway through the second half.

Substitute Milly Clegg had two great chances saved by Worth in the second half while Betsy Hassett should have done better after being played in behind by Ava Pritchard, only to blast her shot wide.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Phoenix defender Kate Taylor lies on the field dejected after their lost against the Jets.

Claudia Cicco also saw a shot spilled by Worth with 12 minutes remaining, but no one was on hand to poke in the rebound.

Those misses came back to haunt the Phoenix when Jets captain Cassidy Davis turned Paige Satchell in the box and scored from a tight angle on the left to give the home team the lead with eight minutes to go.

Centre-back Marisa van der Meer had earlier put the Phoenix in front after just 23 minutes, heading home from a Michaela Foster corner-kick for her third goal of the season – making her the team’s top scorer.

Their lead lasted just 15 minutes though, Lauren Allan beating the Phoenix defence to the loose ball after an initial shot from distance drifted wide and fell perfectly to Allan at the back-post.

Paige Satchell restored Phoenix’s lead with her first goal of the season eight minutes after halftime, keeping her composure to score with a well-taken finish after Hassett slipped a ball to the right.

But once again they were unable to hold onto their lead, conceding twice in the final half an hour to lose from a winning position.

Ashlee Brodigan levelled the score at 2-2 in the 64th minute after a scuffed shot took her past Chloe Knott and her second effort took a heavy deflection off Kate Taylor.

Davis completed the comeback, blasting the ball past Brianna Edwards from the left of the goal in the 82nd minute to break her 126-game goal drought in the most dramatic fashion.