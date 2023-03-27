Wellington Phoenix staring down second A-League Women wooden spoon

A-League Women round 19: Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix When: Tuesday, 9pm (NZT) Where: ServiceFM Stadium, Adelaide Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix have been left with the improbable task of beating two teams they have never beaten before in order to avoid another A-League Women wooden spoon.

To highlight how unlikely that will be, the Phoenix women have never won back-to-back games either.

Natalie Lawrence’s team are staring down the prospect of finishing last for the second year in a row after they surrendered a second-half half lead and lost 3-2 to Newcastle Jets in the bottom of the table clash on Saturday.

Up 2-1 with half an hour to play, Lawrence said the defeat at the No. 2 Sportsground in Newcastle was one of the most painful defeats in their short history.

Given what was at stake, it was certainly a bad result. A win would have moved the Phoenix above the Jets with two games to go.

Instead, they are now five points adrift of the Jets and must win their remaining two games, away to Adelaide United on Tuesday and home to Melbourne Victory on Saturday, to have any hope of climbing off the bottom.

Both Adelaide and Victory have a perfect record against the Phoenix.

Although the odds are stacked against them, Lawrence said the Phoenix will fight until the end.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Players from the Newcastle Jets and Wellington Phoenix show contrasting emotions after a Jets goal in the second-half.

“We always knew this game was the one that was in our hands to get off the bottom of the league,” she said. “That was and still is a massive goal for us.

“We still have six points that we can get. We know that this one would have helped to achieve those goals and going ahead twice, it’s one that hurts for sure.

“But we’ve got to move on. We haven’t got time to dwell. Often the players say to me I wish I was playing tomorrow, and we very nearly are.

“We’ll feel sorry for ourselves today and then move on to the next game against Adelaide.”

The Phoenix looked set to claim the three points they needed to leapfrog the Jets when Chloe Knott forced a turnover high up the pitch and Paige Satchell slotted home to restore their lead, eight minutes after halftime.

But the young Phoenix team’s inexperience showed and they crumbled under the pressure, conceding twice in the final 30 minutes.

Jets Cassidy Davis captain completed the comeback with her first goal in 127 A-League Women games.

“This one hurts for everyone. We came up short,” Lawrence said.

“Again, we created a lot, the goalkeeper made some great saves, we gave away some scrappy goals and we couldn’t handle the momentum shifts in the game.

“I think that’s one of the biggest reflections today, controlling and managing the game.

“We struggled when they changed momentum to deal with their level of intensity.

“When you go 2-1 up, you’re hoping this is your game. The girls are gutted.”