Super Rugby Aupiki: Hamilton finale is last chance to impress on big stage before long wait for Black Ferns

Chelsea Bremner in the thick of a maul for the Chiefs Manawa.

ANALYSIS: Five weeks have flown by. The following three months could feel like an age.

That’s because Super Rugby Aupiki’s fifth and final round, on Saturday, is played more than three months before many of the country’s best women’s players feature again in a top-level rugby match.

The Black Ferns will play their first test of the season against Australia in Brisbane on June 29.

Most, if not all, of the 23 for that O’Reilly Cup fixture will feature in Saturday’s two matches in Hamilton – the playoff for third (Blues v Hurricanes Poua) and the final (Chiefs Manawa v Matatū) – when Aupiki’s second season finishes at FMG Stadium Waikato.

That places greater significance on each contest because they’re effectively trials for the final spots amongst the 35 contracted Black Ferns, who will be full-time.

Granted, the clash between the Chiefs Manawa and Matatū is a final in its own right after both won their respective semifinals against the Hurricanes and the Blues last Sunday.

New Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting will no doubt have decided on most of the 35 – many of whom would have played in last year’s Rugby World Cup success – but there could be a life-changing phone call for some players in the coming weeks.

More so because most Aupiki players are part-time. Teams have been meeting four times from Thursday to Sunday, including match days, and many players have been fitting rugby around their regular day jobs.

Becoming a contracted Black Fern changes that.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

In between training at local hubs and two Black Ferns camps, most will return to play club rugby before the squad assembles in June ahead of the Pacific Four Series.

Aupiki’s final round on Saturday is the last chance to impress on the big stage before the players disappear to grassroots.

The Black Ferns play Australia before their tests in Canada in July against the United States and Canada.

Aussies underway

The start of Australia’s Super W will overlap with the end of Aupiki.

The six-team competition starts on Friday night, featuring the Brumbies, Fijiana Drua, Rebels, Reds, Waratahs and Western Force, and will be seven weeks with five rounds, semifinals and a final on May 6.

The Drua are reigning champions and will host their first matches in Fiji in rounds one and two when welcoming the Brumbies and Rebels to Nadi and Suva respectively.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Ferns and Matatū prop Amy Rule will play for the Brumbies after the Super Rugby Aupiki final.

There could be a combination of the Kiwi and Australian competitions from next year.

Meanwhile, some players this season are playing both, including World Cup-winning Black Ferns prop Amy Rule (Matatū and Brumbies).

Others include Rule’s Matatū team-mates Di Hiini (Reds), Atlanta Lolohea and Martha Mataele (both Force) and Australia lock Sera Naiqama (Waratahs).

Hurricanes playmaker Carys Dallinger and prop Cristo Tofa will also play for the Reds.

They are still available for Aupiki’s final round before travelling across the Tasman.

The perfect final?

The Blues and Hurricanes might disagree, but Saturday’s decider appears to have the competition’s two best sides.

The unbeaten Chiefs were most troubled by Matatū in their four successive wins and won 46-38 in round three against the southerners, who are dangerous when they shift the ball wide quickly and strike on the counter-attack.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Lucy Jenkins scoring for Matatū against the Chiefs in round three.

Matatū started and finished strongly in that meeting but were blown away in between and conceded 38 unanswered points.

They trailed by 27 points with eight minutes left before a late flurry of three tries when the match was over.

The Chiefs have a weapon no team has yet stopped – their formidable pack – and the manner in which their forwards have dominated suggests they can’t be brought down.

Super Rugby Aupiki, final round on Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Playoff for third: Blues v Hurricanes Poua, 11:35am

Final: Chiefs Manawa v Matatū, 2:05pm