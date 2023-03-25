WMX Motocross World Championship: Courtney Duncan no longer No. 1 but still has target on her back

After an injury plagued 2022, Courtney Duncan finished the WMX season on a high with a pair of wins.

Courtney Duncan is no longer a world champion but she still feels there is a target on her back as she heads to the start line for a new season to stare redemption in the face.

For the first time since 2019, New Zealand’s three-time consecutive world champion – between 2019-2021 – will ride into an FIM Women’s World Motocross Championship (WMX) season opener without the No. 1 plate on the front of her Kawasaki as the reigning world champ.

A broken collarbone suffered during practice for round two of the 2022 championship put the brakes on any hope of a fourth consecutive title and there was also the interrupted season opener due to a visa complication that saw her start the season as a shadow of her best.

“I feel like there is a little bit of extra motivation there just after the season that I had last year,” Duncan said.

READ MORE:

* Scott McLaughlin ticks another win off his list

* Lampp finally gets across the line in Brent Lowe Memorial final

* Formula One: Sergio Perez wins Saudi GP

* 'A tough pill to swallow': Courtney Duncan's WMX world title defence in tatters, waits on full extent of injury

* 'Words can't describe it': Courtney Duncan claims third successive world title



“Obviously it wasn’t up to my expectations or standards, so perhaps there is a little bit of fire there for a bit of redemption.”

But the Kiwi ace doesn’t see too much difference because her ultra-competitive mindset means she is desperate to win races and championships, just as she was as the defending world titleholder.

Supplied Courtney Duncan is determined to win back the No.1 plate, reserved for the world champion, in 2023.

With good reason, Duncan, 27, believes many riders will be hunting her down, just as much as current world champion Nancy van de Ven.

If it wasn’t for three successive years of heartbreak – that was often through no fault of her own – when on target to win titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Duncan could easily have double the number of her three world championship victories.

“I feel like I’m always going in with a target on my back whether I’m reigning champion or not,” she said.

“I always have people gunning for me and at the same time, whether I want to win a championship or a race it doesn’t matter, I just want to win,” Duncan said.

Duncan has consistently been the fastest and most dominant rider on the WMX circuit since she burst onto the scene as a fresh-faced teenager in 2016.

On her return from injury, in the final two rounds of the 2022 championship, the flying Kiwi won three races and grabbed a second from four starts to eventually finish seventh.

KAWASAKI Courtney Duncan has consistently been the fastest and most dominant rider on the WMX circuit since her arrival in 2016.

Heading into her eighth season on the WMX circuit, Duncan will be looking for a solid start at the Sardegna Grand Prix on the Italian Island that sits in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday (NZ time).

“There’s a lot of energy around that first one and everyone is buzzing to get back at it and see where they fit in,” Duncan said.

The 2023 world championship will be contested across six different rounds and countries between this weekend and early September and Duncan’s answer to the one she is most looking forward to sums up how hungry she is for the start of the new season.

“All of them,” she answered.“There’s six World Cups a year, there are 12 races and they’re the ones that count, so I’m just excited to get amongst it, get out there and make it happen when it counts.

MXGP Courtney Duncan is no longer the reigning world champion but she’s still the rider to beat in 2023.

“This is what we work for, we train all year round for these moments.”

Despite that mentality, Duncan knows she can’t win the championship in round one so is focused on her own performance rather than on perennial title contenders van de Ven, Larissa Papenmeier and Lynn Valk.

“Just being able to perform to the best of my abilities, having a solid start to the season, we know how important that is to get off on the right foot and carry some momentum into the year.”

Although Duncan didn’t get as much racing as she originally hoped in New Zealand during her off-season due to a wet and wild summer, she was content with how much training she got across different tracks and conditions.

Conditions on the weather front haven’t been much better for training at her Dixon Racing Team’s Northern Hemisphere base but the Kiwi flier believes she has prepared well enough to be in a confident mood ahead of round one.

The deep sand of the Sardegna circuit isn’t Duncan’s favourite racing surface, but she is more than comfortable in it and is optimistic of a strong start in Italy.

2023 WMX championship season:

Round 1: Sardegna Grand Prix (Italy) March 26

Round 2: Grand Prix of Switzerland April 10

Round 3: Spain Grand Prix May 7

Round 4: France Grand Prix May 21

Round 5: Netherlands Grand Prix August 20

Round 6: Türkiye Grand Prix September 3