Aliyah Dunn lands match-winning goal as Tactix edge her former side, the Pulse

At MainPower Stadium, Rangiora: Tactix 50 (Aliyah Dunn: 33/37, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 17/20) Pulse 49 (Amelia Walmsley: 40/45, Tiana Metuarau: 9/12) 1Q: 13-12, HT: 23-25, 3Q: 38-35.

Tactix off-season signing Aliyah Dunn returned to haunt her former Central Pulse side, scoring the match-winning goal on Sunday.

In a game that was played with finals intensity, the Tactix survived a final quarter meltdown to edge the defending champion Pulse 50-49 at Rangiora.

The Tactix were in a strong position, leading 46-41 in the final quarter, but the plucky Pulse set up an epic finish after rallying to level the score.

It could have gone either way in the closing minutes with both teams picking up turnover ball, but they were guilty of mistakes on attack.

Dunn, who joined the Tactix after five seasons and three titles with the Pulse, landed what proved to be the match-winning goal with 40 second left.

Standout Pulse defender Kelly Jury did all she could to lead her side to victory, producing two critical tips in the final minutes, but it proved in vain.

Little separated the sides for most of the game with the largest lead of the match being five goals in the fourth quarter by the Tactix.

Dunn finished with 33 goals from 37 attempts against her old side with World Cup hopeful Te Paea Selby-Rickit converting 17 from 20.

The Tactix were playing their first premiership game at the new Mainpower Stadium in North Canterbury – the 20th venue in the history of the competition.

Silver Fern defensive duo Jane Watson and Karin Burger were instrumental again for the Tactix at the back end of the court, making it tough for the Pulse shooters and feeders all game.

Despite the pressure of Watson and Burger, promising young goal shoot Amelia Walmsley had another memorable outing, converting 40 from 45 for the Pulse.

Trailing 13-12 after the opening quarter, the Pulse started to pick up greater turnover ball with Jury shutting down Tactix shooters Dunn and Selby-Rickit.

The Pulse pushed ahead with a 7-4 run to open up a 20-17 lead. They took a 25-23 advantage into the main break, but after such an evenly-fought first half it was still anyone’s game.

After halftime, the Tactix played their best netball of the match in the third quarter, retaking the lead, but the Pulse were always within striking distance.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see these sides meet again later in the season in the top three finals.

Best on court

Silver Fern defenders Watson, Burger, and Jury all had outstanding performances for their respective sides. Watson was a class above though and seemed to generate turnover ball whenever the Tactix needed it. Returning to the court this season after the birth of her first child last year, Watson hasn’t skipped a beat. She’s a lock for the Silver Ferns’ World up squad.

The big moment

Jury gained a key tip for the Pulse late in the match, but they squandered away possession. Walmsley who had been so impressive all game, made one of her few mistakes of the match, stepping out of bounds, which handed possession back to the Tactix. Dunn scored from the next possession and it proved to be the difference-maker.

Match rating: 8/10

This will rate as one of the better matches of the young season with both sides bringing plenty of intensity and it being closely contested. It was edge of your seat netball in the fourth quarter especially, but the Tactix held on by the slimmest of margins.

The big picture

The Tactix are back in action against the Magic on Monday night, also at Rangiora. They’d love to go 2-0 for the round and improve to 4-1 on the season. The Pulse have an important home double-header in Porirua next weekend against the Magic (Sunday) and Mystics (Monday). They’ll be desperate to bounce back after falling to their second straight loss.