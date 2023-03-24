Stars leaving door open for Katrina Rore return after impressive cameo

Katrina Rore, pictured playing for the Pulse in 2020, became team-mates with Maia Wilson of the Stars on Sunday.

The Stars are keeping the door open for a possible Katrina Rore return this season, but she could also pop up with a rival premiership team.

Silver Ferns great Rore made a surprise appearance for the Stars on Sunday against the Pulse team she captained to two titles and played 150 games for – answering an SOS text from coach Kiri Wills.

The 35-year-old, who hasn’t played since 2020, stepped in for defender Elle Temu, who was out with illness, playing 30 minutes off the bench at goal defence.

Rotorua-based Rore relished her return to the court, but with two young daughters aged under two, including six-month-old Lola, family was her priority.

“Katrina had a good time and I think if we were in a similar position again then she’s quite happy if it works out with the family to don the dress again,” Wills said.

William Booth/Photosport Stars coach Kiri Wills says they will keep Katrina Rore on standby should injury or illness hit later this season.

With Temu back for Sunday’s top of the table Auckland derby against the Mystics, the Stars won’t need to call on Rore. They were keen to use her again this season if injury or illness hit, but because Rore was a “free agent” she could also pop up for another ANZ Premiership team.

Last year, the ANZ Premiership created a free agent pool for teams to dip into as they battled Covid-19 outbreaks.

Former Silver Fern Leana de Bruin played for the Stars and Magic last season, while Greer Sinclair, now with the Tactix, represented three teams.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Katrina Rore lined up for the Stars on Sunday against a Pulse side she played 150 times for.

“We have got her on standby now if we need her, but likewise other teams could potentially pick her up as well. I think it was a good thing for both us and her [playing on Sunday].

“She enjoyed being out there and she’d love the opportunities if they came up.”

Linking with the Stars had worked out perfectly for Rore, who had been in Auckland on Friday – the team’s most intense training day of the week. She turned up to training and with family in Auckland stayed for the weekend.

It quickly became clear Rore hadn’t spent the last two years glued to the television watching netball or poring over ANZ Premiership news online.

“She hasn’t really been focused on netball at all. She’s got a six-month old and a two-year-old and we all know how that goes,” Wills said.

“It’s just little things that she said during the weekend that we were like yeah you totally have switched off from netball. She’s like, ‘Where’s World Cup again?’ and then she was like, ‘Who’s [Pulse goal shoot] Amelia Walmsley?’.”

Wills backed the Stars’ decision to reach out to a veteran like Rore, rather than looking at a promising young defender in the Auckland region.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Katrina Rore and Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie pose with the ANZ Premiership title in 2020 – her last domestic game before Sunday’s cameo.

She wanted a “like for like” goal defence with Temu sidelined and preferred using first-year premiership player Lisa Putt at goal keep this season.

“In the current competition I think every team has either got a Comets [Stars’ second-tier team] player or two, or at least one training partner from the Stars’ training environment.

“I’m really comfortable with how we contribute to the pathway and the succession planning of not just our team but every other team. There’s a shooter from our zone in every single team if not two.”

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Stars defender Elle Temu, left, will be in for a busy afternoon against Mystics’ standout Grace Nweke on Sunday.

Sunday’s Auckland derby at Trusts Arena will be fiercely fought.

The Mystics are fresh off their first loss of the season, a 57-56 extra-time loss to the Magic on Sunday. You can guarantee they won’t have forgotten the Stars knocked them out last season too, triumphing in the elimination final.

“I am a bit wary of them coming off a loss. If they lose a game they do tend to rally and come out strong the following week.

“I’ve been on the end of it before and it wasn’t pretty, so we’re absolutely prepared for them to come out swinging and we’re going to fight back and go toe to toe.”

Trying to limit the supply of ball into outstanding Mystics’ goal shoot Grace Nweke and generate turnovers before it reached her would be critical for the Stars.

“Peta [Toeava] is the danger. The Mystics have shown a massive vulnerability when she’s not on the court. They’ve been putting other players into that midcourt when they’ve been up and that lead dissolved on them against the Magic.”

AT A GLANCE:

ANZ Premiership round four:

Saturday 7.15pm: Steel v Magic at Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Sunday 2.10pm: Tactix v Pulse at MainPower Stadium, Rangiora

Sunday 4pm: Mystics v Stars at Trusts Arena, Auckland

Monday 7.35pm: Tactix v Magic at MainPower Stadium, Rangiora

Points (games played): Stars 9 (4), Mystics 7 (3), Tactix 6 (3), Pulse 6 (3), Magic 4 (3), Steel 0 (4)