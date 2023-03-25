The unique 'motherhood' behind the success of Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki

Chiefs forward Charmaine Smith with daughter Amīria after playing the Hurricanes Poua in Levin in round one.

Super Rugby Aupiki final: Chiefs Manawa v Matatū. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 2:05pm, Saturday, March 25. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 1:45pm.

The secret to the Chiefs Manawa’s dominance of Super Rugby Aupiki could be the team’s motherhood.

There are seven mothers in the playing squad and their babies, most of whom are under two, have been travelling around with the team throughout pre-season and the five rounds of Aupiki which finishes with Saturday’s final against Matatū in Hamilton.

The unbeaten Chiefs are favourites to retain the title they won in last year’s inaugural competition and much of their success has been attributed to their powerful forward pack.

Coach Crystal Kaua said her team’s connections off the field have been vital, too, and having the little ones close by has allowed them to seamlessly switch between rugby and family life.

“When our players might think they’ve had a hard day at training, we look over, and they’re feeding children or putting them to bed. Things like that,” Kaua, a mother of two, said.

“It gives you real perspective. The kids at breakfast this morning, they’re just hilarious, and it has been having them around for our meals.

“Life is more than just rugby. Rugby is important, but the kids humble us.”

A fortnight ago, the Chiefs players ran out of the tunnel at FMG Stadium Waikato with the kids – sons, daughters, nieces and nephews amongst them – before facing Matatū in round three.

Former Black Ferns lock Charmaine Smith was one of the mothers who stepped on to the field with one-year-old daughter Amīria.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua says their mothers are a huge part of their group.

“Our babies are a part of us and are part of our team. I get so emotional even thinking about it,” Smith said.

“They are welcome in our environment and the Chiefs’ management have found ways to support us. Our babies have been there on recovery days in the pool with us.”

Elite sports teams are so often defined and united by “brotherhoods” or “sisterhoods”, but the Manawa’s “motherhood” club might be unique.

Their success so far speaks for itself. Last year’s captain Les Elder, another mother who has since retired, lifted the trophy after three successive wins and another four victories in a row this season have followed ahead of Saturday’s decider.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Carla Hohepa with her son Cohen when the Chiefs ran out with their kids before playing Matatū.

As well as Smith, the other mothers are Carla and Chyna Hohepa, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Dhys Faleafaga, Apii Nicholls and Kate Henwood. Black Ferns midfielder Chelsea Semple, who isn’t playing this season, is also expecting her first child.

Loose forward Faleafaga, 22, who played two tests for the Black Ferns in 2021, is on the comeback trail after having twin boys last May.

“You become part of a motherhood you didn't know you were a part of. You join other mums around the world,” Smith said.

“Also, the women in this team who aren't mums are equally amazing. They feed my baby when I need to have my breakfast or hold her while I need to get strapped for training. They are just as much of a help as other mums as well.”

The Chiefs also have a babysitter, “team nanny” Beth Ranapiri, who is with the squad.

“Some mums in the team wouldn't be able to play without having that help,” Smith said.

“It's hard enough on families at home and especially for those of us who don't live down here.”

Smith, a police officer from Whangārei who won the World Cup with the Black Ferns in 2017 and has played 27 tests, said she joined the Chiefs in Hamilton this season because her partner, Tamati, is from the region.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

She has had leave from work throughout the semi-professional competition but has still been balancing her rugby with mum life, while commuting from Whangārei.

Baby Amīria has been with her the whole way.

“It's not just my bags I'm packing or just my washing. It's been tough, even stacking bags at the airport and balancing a baby on my hip while walking over to where the rental cars are. There are lots of little challenges,” Smith said.

“But I’ve really enjoyed it. I would travel to the end of this country with this team if I had to.”

Chiefs Manawa v Matatū

Chiefs: Tenika Willison, Mererangi Paul, Carla Hohepa, Azalleyah Maaka, Georgia Daals, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Kennedy Simon (c), Tynealle Fitzgerald, Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Kelsie Thwaites, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka Connor, Kate Henwood. Reserves: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Angel Mulu, Te Urupounamu McGarvey, Dhys Faleafaga, Victoria Makea, Violet Hapi-Wise, Abigail Roach, Olive Watherson.

Matatū: Renee Holmes, Chey Robins-Reti, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Martha Mataele, Rosie Kelly, Di Hiini; Alana Bremner (c), Kendra Reynolds, Lucy Jenkins, Cindy Nelles, Emma Dermody, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamere, Ona Palu, Steph Te-Ohaere Fox, Sera Naiqama, Marcelle Parkes, Georgia Cormick, Atlanta Lolohea, Grace Steinmetz.