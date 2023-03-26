What Super Rugby Aupiki might look like in 2024 after players, coaches push for change

The Chiefs remained upbeat for their home crowd despite losing Saturday’s final to Matatū.

ANALYSIS: Those who have been in thick of Super Rugby Aupiki throughout its short but challenging five-week season are clear about one aspect of its future: this year’s format can’t be repeated.

Confirmed before last year’s Rugby World Cup, when the Black Ferns won the trophy on home soil for the first time, the schedule of Aupiki meant its four teams – the Blues, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and Matatū – would play across five rounds in the second season of the semi-professional competition.

After three rounds where each team played the other once, there were the semifinals last Sunday before Saturday’s final in Hamilton, with Matatū upsetting the Chiefs 33-31 to win the trophy.

As the competition ends, there is no certainty yet about what it might look like next year, but there are concerns which have been raised each week about the demands placed on many of the players, coaches and staff.

Apart from Black Ferns on full-time contracts, most who have been heavily involved are part-time, juggling work and family commitments, while assembling with teams from Thursday to Sunday.

Chiefs coach Crystal Kaua and Blues captain Ruahei Demant, the Black Ferns No 10 and reigning world player of the year, said it has been tough for players and coaches after starting with just one week’s preparation before the season started in February.

“Some are working 10-hour shifts, three days a week, and are coming here working four days. It's seven days a week for six weeks including the pre-season,” Kaua said.

“They do it because they know the opportunity at hand. Not just for themselves but for women's rugby and to take a responsibility to make an impact and change the game.

“We need to see something shift from this current format because for the wellness of our people – not just players but also our staff – it can't look like this forever.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua says the format of Super Rugby Aupiki needs to change.

Demant knows the benefit of training full-time as well as anyone. She was given that chance for the first time last year ahead of the World Cup.

After not starting in the Black Ferns’ final test of the troubled 2021 northern tour, she became the world’s best player in 12 months.

Granted, few could make a rapid progression like that – Demant is exceptional – but an elite competition such as Aupiki was introduced to ease the transition for players from part-time to full-time.

“A lot of the girls in the Blues still work,” Demant said.

“They go back to work Monday to Wednesday. So, for the past six weeks, they've had no days off. It's been tough on them mentally and emotionally as well.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ruahei Demant, right, running at Matatū’s defence in last Sunday’s semifinals.

“For starters, I would like to see a competition that’s longer.

“I would like to see a competition where there are more resources, in terms of money, given to not only the players but the coaches.”

New Zealand Rugby has signalled its women’s Super Rugby competition will expand from next year – namely with Australia’s Super W – after only five weeks between its four teams.

As well as the format, NZ Rugby will also have to decide on a contracting model that can retain and entice players, but it’s a complex issue because many can’t commit to more than part-time rugby.

Their hand could be forced by rugby league. Australia’s swiftly expanding NRLW is an emerging threat and an alternative for talented players wanting to make a living from sport, something Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting admitted he was concerned about.

Stuff has broken down three of the most likely formats rugby bosses might consider for the next edition of a women’s Super Rugby competition.

Two rounds and no crossover with Super W

The most straightforward expansion could be doubling the matches for each team in the regular season and have a round-robin with meetings home and away.

That would mean six matches for the four teams before the playoffs, then the top two could contest the final.

This would be a competition window of at least seven weeks, and while it would be a longer season, it might not be enough of a development from this campaign because it only adds another two weeks.

Two rounds and crossover matches with Super W

The same format as above but with fixtures against the Australian teams once Aupiki finishes.

With six Super W sides, including Fijiana Drua, another six matches for the Kiwi teams would mean a much longer season and might even be up to 13 weeks – not including pre-season – and contracts would have to be improved.

This would also be a significant increase for the Aussies, whose competition is seven weeks and also part-time like Aupiki, and it could be similar to the format NZ Rugby and Rugby Australia agreed on for the men’s Super Rugby trans-Tasman in 2021.

At this stage, a step this great seems too large for next year, although matches of any kind with Australian teams or the Drua do look likely in some capacity.

SKY SPORT The underdogs from the south overcame a red-hot start by the title-holders to win the trophy.

Full alignment with Super W

The most desired format, and surely the aim well before Australia hosts the women’s World Cup for the first time in 2029.

Similar to the men’s Super Rugby Pacific but with 10 teams from New Zealand (four), Australia (five) and Fijiana Drua.

One option at first could be one round-robin, so each team plays the other once across nine rounds, before the semifinals and a final in an 11-week competition window.

It sounds plausible but does not appear likely by next year. This would also be a huge leap for players, with most part-time at this point, to commit to unless contracts were increased significantly.

– With additional reporting from Andrew Voerman