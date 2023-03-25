Hurricanes end Super Rugby Aupiki on a high by beating the Blues to finish third

The Poua survived a late comeback from the Blues in the Super Rugby Aupiki playoff game in Hamilton

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Hurricanes Poua 29 (Monica Tagoai 2, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Isabella Waterman tries; Waterman 3 con, pen) Blues 24 (Jaymie Kolose, Grace Gago, Tafito Lafaele, Holly Williams tries; Krysten Cottrell 2 con). HT: 21-14.

The Hurricanes Poua clinched third place in Super Rugby Aupiki after edging the Blues 29-24 in a scrappy contest in Saturday’s playoff in Hamilton.

The Blues snatched victory from the Hurricanes two weeks ago in the regular season with three tries in the last eight minutes and trailed by seven in the closing stages, threatening another comeback after trailing 21-0 in the first half.

Isabella Waterman’s late penalty goal gave the Hurricanes a crucial lead, however, and Holly Williams’ try for the Blues in the 79th minute was only a consolation score.

The losing semifinalists were battling for third place in a match neither wanted to be in, but they were determined to finish their season on a high.

Saturday’s second match, between the Chiefs Manawa and Matatū, is the competition decider and there was little between the Blues and Hurricanes, who were both guilty of multiple mistakes on Saturday.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting was watching in the stands, alongside predecessor Wayne Smith, and with interest before finalising his group of contracted players.

Centre Shakira Baker and halfback Iritana Hohaia were impressive for the Poua, who grimly held on for their second win from the season’s five rounds.

The Hurricanes were missing the firepower of Ayesha Leti-I’iga, who was running the water instead, but still looked dangerous with the ball in space.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Monica Tagoai, centre, celebrating one of her tries against the Blues.

The Blues were right in the game when Tafito Lafaele scored the second half’s opening try and the Poua appeared to be teetering.

But another break down their left led to Waterman’s brilliant try, as she brushed off tacklers after Crystal Mayes’ wondrous offload.

Blues winger Katelyn Vahaakolo was shown a yellow card for a late, high tackle on Mayes, however the Hurricanes couldn’t capitalise and impressive loose forward Layla Sae’s try was disallowed for double movement.

The Hurricanes pounced on the Blues’ mistakes to race into a 21-0 lead inside 18 minutes, with Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly finishing a sweeping move before second five-eighth Monica Tagoai’s double.

The Poua were stretching the Blues, who were lacklustre in the first half, and they were efficiently turning them over to launch counter-attacks.

However, the Blues managed to hit back with a fabulous set-piece move, shifting from right to left, and in-form winger Jaymie Kolose scored her fifth try in five matches.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, hooker Grace Gago’s try after prop Sophie Fisher’s smart offload reduced the deficit to seven.

The big moment

Waterman’s penalty goal in the 77th minute was decisive because it gave the Hurricanes a 10-point lead after they were struggling to land the final blow to finish the resurgent Blues.

MVP

Baker has looked impressive all season for the Hurricanes at centre and was instrumental in their attack.

Match rating: 6/10

A scrappy contest, with moments of brilliance from two sides who wanted to attack and weren’t afraid to chance their arm.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shakira Baker was excellent for the Hurricanes.

The big picture

Not much was at stake, although neither wanted to end the season bottom of the standings.

Winning means the Hurricanes claimed third place and the Blues finish fourth.

Many of the players will return to club rugby after this weekend and the Black Ferns don’t have a test until playing Australia in Brisbane on June 29.