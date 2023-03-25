Matatū win Super Rugby Aupiki final after Chiefs Manawa miss two late kicks

The underdogs from the south overcame a red-hot start by the title-holders to win the trophy.

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs Manawa 31 (Tanya Kalounivale 2, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Mererangi Paul, Luka Connor tries; Tenika Willison 3 con) Matatū 33 (Renee Holmes 2, Amy Rule, Martha Mataele tries; Holmes 2 con, 3 pen). HT: 26-22.

Matatū have deservedly upset the Chiefs Manawa to clinch their first Super Rugby Aupiki title in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Chiefs had the chance to level the scores after Luka Connor’s late try, but Tenika Willison missed the conversion from wide to the left in the 79th minute to take the match to extra-time.

Willison also sliced another shot at goal wide with the last kick of the game as the Chiefs won a penalty about 20 metres out, to the right, that would have snatched the trophy.

However, the southern side were celebrating at fulltime after winning a sensational decider 33-31.

Matatū competed with the Chiefs’ forward pack which has dominated the competition up to the final and limited their advantage in set pieces, storming back from a 19-0 deficit.

Forwards Lucy Jenkins and Cindy Nelles were excellent in the southern side’s battle to disrupt the Chiefs’ rhythm, with their pack winning plenty of turnovers to frustrate the hosts.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Matatū centre Grace Brooker on the break against the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aupiki final.

The second half tightened up with tension after both sides cut loose in the opening 40, with 48 points on the board at half-time and entertainment was high.

The outstanding Renee Holmes finished in the corner to break the deadlock after the break, and with her penalty goals in each half giving them a four-point lead with 15 minutes to go, she booted her third in the 74th minute.

Matatū’s attacking game was excellent – their impressive centres Amy du Plessis and Grace Brooker are a potential pairing for the Black Ferns – and they kept turning the Chiefs around to keep them in their 22.

The Chiefs were unbeaten through two seasons after seven victories and were expected to be too strong in the final.

It wasn’t the case – their winning streak is over – and Matatū won with a slice of fortune at the death.

The competition’s length has raised questions about whether its five weeks of part-time rugby has been enough to capitalise on the momentum of the Black Ferns’ epic Rugby World Cup win last year on home soil.

Whatever the format is next, and if it expands with Australia’s Super W, the final was an excellent display of the nation’s best talent going toe to toe in a thrilling clash watched by a respectable crowd of 4,014.

The two sides clashed two weeks ago in the final round of the regular season when the Chiefs won 46-38 despite a slow start, with Matatū’s attack on song.

In the decider, their fortunes flipped because the Chiefs led 19-0 in the first quarter and looked in ominous form after prop Tanya Kalounivale’s brace either side of Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu’s try through some weak tackles.

They won a turnover in the first minute and charged through Matatū’s forwards in the first scrum.

However, Matatū’s response was incredible.

They hit back with 22 points and three tries in eight minutes and Martha Mataele’s intercept after picking off Hazel Tubic’s pass gave them the lead in 33rd minute.

Amy Rule and Renee Holmes also scored as the southern side executed some wonderful counter-attacks.

The Chiefs looked vulnerable out wide but regained with the lead with their own brilliant move to finish the pulsating first half.

Carla Hohepa’s perfectly timed popped pass set Mererangi Paul free to score under the posts, lighting up a breathtaking contest.

The big moment

Unfortunately for Willison, who has been a star for the Chiefs at fullback this season since switching from sevens, her missed kicks in the final minutes ensured Matatū held on.

MVP

The tireless work of Canadian lock Nelles epitomised Matatū’s determined effort to upset the favourites.

Match rating: 9/10

Remember how good last November’s World Cup final was between the Black Ferns and England? This was another brilliant game of women’s rugby.

The big picture

The Chiefs were winners in last year’s inaugural competition, but Matatū are the new champions.

Many of the players will return to club rugby after this weekend and the Black Ferns don’t have a test until playing Australia in Brisbane on June 29.