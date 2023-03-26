'Uncontrollable' emotions as Matatū upset Chiefs Manawa in thrilling Super Rugby Aupiki final

The underdogs from the south overcame a red-hot start by the title-holders to win the trophy.

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Matatū 33 (Renee Holmes 2, Amy Rule, Martha Mataele tries; Holmes 2 con, 3 pen) Chiefs Manawa 31 (Tanya Kalounivale 2, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Mererangi Paul, Luka Connor tries; Tenika Willison 3 con). HT: 22-26.

Emotions were running high in the tunnel and on the field in the aftermath of another ridiculously dramatic knockout match of women’s rugby.

Saturday’s Super Rugby Aupiki final, won 33-31 by Matatū after they upset the Chiefs Manawa, finished in scarcely believe circumstances as its five-week season ended in an enthralling final quarter in front of 4,014 fans at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato.

They were eerily similar to the manner in which the Black Ferns won last year’s Rugby World Cup after beating France and England in frenetic finales in the semifinal and the final respectively.

Matatū’s players celebrated wildly as soon as they knew the title was heading back to the South Island for the first time after Aupiki’s second edition.

They led 33-26 with two minutes left and were deservedly heading to victory, but star hooker Luka Connor’s try – unconverted from wide to the left by Tenika Willison – reduced the Chiefs’ deficit to two points.

There was one more play to steal the trophy.

The Chiefs were unbeaten through two seasons heading into the decider and Willison had a penalty goal about 20 metres out, to the right, to win the final after the Manawa marched up field.

Referee Nick Hogan had made the huge call to award the Chiefs a penalty, appearing to penalise Matatū for a ruck infringement.

But the fullback, who has been excellent for the Chiefs since her switch from sevens, pushed her attempt to the right.

Victorious Matatū captain Alana Bremner wasn’t watching.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Matatū captain Alana Bremner, centre, emerging from the middle of their celebrations.

“That was uncontrollable. Some of us weren't looking, but I looked around and saw all the girls who had travelled up with us,” Bremner said.

“Our whole team, everyone was running on, jumping and celebrating, and that's what it's all about.

“There were lots of emotions within the group.”

Matatū coach Blair Baxter admitted he was frustrated with the award of the penalty that could have denied them the title.

He seemed lost for words when reflecting on the final moments but praised his players for their best performance of the season when it mattered most.

“I had full faith in our group. We've built towards that across the campaign,” he said.

“I fully believed that our girls would hang tough because that's what they are.

“That's the type of characters we've got at Matatū.”

They were worthy winners after a brilliant, resilient effort to upset the favoured Chiefs, who had not lost in seven matches across two campaigns before the final and led 19-0 in the first quarter.

Matatū’s forwards matched the Chiefs’ pack, which had dominated the competition, and loose forward Lucy Jenkins and Canadian lock Cindy Nelles were amongst their standouts.

The southern side are the new champions after winning once in the first three rounds before needing a late try to beat the Blues 23-19 in last Sunday’s semifinals.

As for the Chiefs, who had looked unstoppable up to the final but paid the price for their mistakes throughout the 80 minutes, coach Crystal Kaua was proud of what they had achieved despite the cruel finish.

Kaua was joined by captain Kennedy Simon moments after Matatū lifted the trophy on the Chiefs’ home turf and the pair were visibly emotional.

“What a spectacle for women's rugby,” Kaua said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tanya Kalounivale consoles Chiefs captain Kennedy Simon after losing the Super Rugby Aupiki final.

“We didn't play our best rugby today, but that's finals footy.

“We have a tight group and at the end of the game, you saw how our girls ran in to hug and connect and be there for each other.

“There's no better moment that determines the character of a team.”

The Chiefs were gutted, but they were upbeat, smiling and saluted the home crowd with their haka after a captivating finale that was another excellent occasion for the game.