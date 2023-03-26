Pole vault star Eliza McCartney qualifies for world championships with big Brisbane win

Eliza McCartney admitted to being “elated and relieved’’ after achieving a world championship qualifying mark in a Kiwi pole vaulting clean sweep in Queensland.

The recently-crowned New Zealand champion notched a season’s best 4.71m to make the qualifying standard at the Brisbane Track Classic on Saturday night.,

It was all Kiwis on the podium with Olivia McTaggart, who had already qualified for the world championships, second at 4.45m and Imogen Ayris third at 4.25m.

McCartney, whose previous season best had been 4.61m was delighted to soar 10cm higher in Brisbane.

“I’m elated and relieved and I’m quite exhausted too, I put a lot into that today,” the 26-year-old 2016 Rio Olympic Games bronze medallist said.

“I’m finding my feet quite a bit and this season and it is all about lots of practise jumping. At my opening height (of 4.45m) I must have had four or five attempts at that height because I kept pulling out with dodgy winds and walking back on the runway, which it not how you want to do it.

“This week in training I’ve started doing a 14-step run up, which is my favourite – that was my step up when winning bronze in Rio and for my PB (of 4.94m in 2018).

“I think that extra speed (from the 14-step run-up) meant I didn’t have to work so hard (at clearing 4.71m), even though I’m on similar poles, and I can just go for it.”

McCartney’s national title three weeks ago was her first for six years after being plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

Lynne Cameron/Photosport Zoe Hobbs has continued her standout 2023 season with a win in Brisbane. (File photo).

Zoe Hobbs maintained her unbeaten 2023 season record with another 100m win in 11.20sec, beating Australia’s Bree Masters and and Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira.

“I’ve had a lot of back to back racing but it is really cool to get back and run against the Aussies and set another consistent time,’' Hobbs said. “It wasn’t what I was hoping for, and I didn’t get the best start, but it nice to come over here and gain more racing experience.”

New Zealand’s Rosie Elliott finished strongly in the women’s 400m to beat Ellie Beer in 52.88sec.

Double Paralympic long jump champion Anna Grimaldi impressed in the women’s para 100m, winning in 12.61sec, within 0.01sec of her national T47 class record.

Georgia Hulls was second in the 200m in 23.16sec, behind Australia’s Ella Connolly on 23.12sec.