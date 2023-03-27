Melie Kerr shines with bat and ball as Mumbai Indians win first Women’s Premier League

Amelia Kerr, second from the right, celebrating one of her wickets in the final.

White Ferns star Melie Kerr took two wickets and her late cameo with the bat helped the Mumbai Indians win the inaugural Women’s Premier League on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Unbeaten English batter Nat Sciver-Brunt hit the runs to claim the trophy with three balls to spare in her match-winning knock of 60 off 55 balls.

Kerr was at the non-striker’s end not out (14 off 8 balls) after her two crucial fours in the penultimate over of Mumbai’s successful chase of 132 to beat the Delhi Capitals in the final.

Mumbai, who won by seven wickets to become the WPL’s first champions, were not certain of victory when Kerr walked out to bat at No 5 in the 17th over.

READ MORE:

* NZ stars Devine, Conway, Phillips, Bracewell drafted in the Hundred

* White Ferns captain Sophie Devine blasts 99 for RCB in stunning WPL onslaught

* Sophie Devine's first WPL half-century not enough as Ash Gardner shows she's worth the big rupees



They were still chasing 21 runs to win from the final 12 balls but Sciver-Brunt’s four at the start of the over was followed by Kerr’s successive fours a few balls later, with her first over midwicket before a driven shot to the rope through point.

Needing five from the last over, Sciver-Brunt hit the winning runs with a paddled shot over the keeper’s head for another four and the celebrations started in Brabourne.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Nat Sciver-Brunt and Melie Kerr steered the Mumbai Indians to victory.

Batting first, Dehli posted an underwhelming 131-9 when Kerr took 2-18 from her four overs of spin, removing South African star Marizanne Kapp (18) and Arundhati Reddy (0) in the 11th and 13th overs respectively.

Her team-mate, West Indies spinner Hayley Matthews, starred with the ball with 3-5 in four overs reducing Delhi to 79-9 in the 16th over, but Shikha Pandey’s unbeaten 27 off 17 balls lifted them to something competitive.

Their 131 from 20 overs wasn’t enough, however, as Sciver-Brunt and Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37 off 39) shared 72 runs for the third wicket.

Kerr joined Sciver-Brunt in the closing stages and the pair kept their cool with a 39-run partnership from 26 balls to win the trophy in the last over.