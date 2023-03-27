Kiwi navy officer Kate Williams makes Six Nations rugby debut for Wales

Kate Williams, a Kiwi-raised who played in the first Super Rugby Aupiki match, has made her debut for her native Wales.

Kate Williams has stepped from the bridge as a warfare officer on Royal New Zealand Navy frigates to play flanker for Wales.

The 22-year-old Sub-lieutenant and former North Habour captain made her women’s Six Nations debut off the bench in Wales’ five-try 31-5 win over Ireland on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The Swansea-born forward received her first cap after the game – and a hug from a special visitor.

Her dad, Gareth Williams, had flown out from Auckland to see her first match in front of almost 5000 fans at Cardiff Arms Park.

"This is the second-happiest day of my life, the first was when she was born,’’ he told reporters.

The family moved to Auckland when Kate was a pre-schooler, and she joined the North Shore Rugby Club at the age of four.

Williams played four seasons of NPC for North Harbour from 2018-21, captaining them in her last two seasons of Farah Palmer Cup play.

She was on the open side flank in the Blues women’s team’s first-ever game in May 2021 against the Chiefs.

Williams told the LockerRoom website in 2022 that Wales coach Ioan Cunningham became aware of her eligibility after her mum spoke to a Welsh friend, who then alerted rugby authorities.

Screenshot/Welsh Rugby Union/Twitter Kate Williams, the Auckland-raised Wales women’s rugby loose forward, proudly tries her first cap for size after a presentation at Cardiff Arms Park.

Cunningham invited Williams to train in Wales with the national squad last July before the 2022 Rugby World Cup.

She was called up during the tournament as injury cover, but did not get to don the famous red jersey.

Williams, however, decided to take a year’s leave from the Navy to try her luck in professional rugby in Europe in 2023 and moved to Swansea where most of her relatives still live.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Captain Kate Williams leads her North Harbour team against Waikato in a 2020 Farah Palmer Cup game.

She told reporters after her test debut that her family “definitely grew up Welsh even though we were living in New Zealand’’ and her grandfather regularly sent her the latest Ospreys jersey.

"I wasn't even expecting to make the Welsh team this year, let alone have my first cap,’’ she said on Wales Online. "It's been a bit of a whirlwind, I've only been here two months and all this has happened.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kate Williams on the charge for North Harbour against the Tasman Mako women.

Named on the bench for the Six Nations opener, Williams got to play the last 22 minutes against Ireland.

She is reportedly set to join 10 other Wales players at the Gloucester-Hartpury club in the English women’s Premier 15s competition after the Six Nations and then decide in December whether to resume her naval career.

She told LockerRoom last year that her warfare officer job meant she worked on the bridge of ships at sea.

“The navigator will plan a route and I execute it. I drive it, by telling the person with the hands on the wheel.”