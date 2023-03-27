England great Sarah Hunter farewelled in style in Six Nations women's rugby opening round

England captain Sarah Hunter, pictured after the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland in 2022, has retired after a record 141 caps.

England’s most capped rugby international Sarah Hunter got a standing ovation from her home crowd in Newcastle after spearheading the Red Roses to a 58-7 win over Scotland in her final test.

Hunter, who earned 141 caps, 10 Six Nations titles and one World Cup winner’s medal, left the field to the acclaim of 10, 053 fans after 58 minutes on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

"I am overwhelmed by it. It has been such an incredible week. To be here today and have the performance that we did is so, so special," she told BBC Sport.

Coach Simon Middleton – also in his final campaign – told the BBC that loose forward Hunter was “England’s greatest player, without a shadow of a doubt. Men’s, women’s, I can’t see how anyone can say there’s been a better player.’’

READ MORE:

* 'Uncontrollable' emotions as Matatū upset Chiefs Manawa in thrilling Super Rugby Aupiki final

* What Super Rugby Aupiki might look like in 2024 after players, coaches push for change

* Matatū win Super Rugby Aupiki final after Chiefs Manawa miss two late kicks

* England coach Simon Middleton to quit after losing Rugby World Cup final to Black Ferns



Hunter, 37, captained England to the World Cup title in 2014 and was still in charge for last November’s epic 2021 World Cup final defeat to New Zealand’s Black Ferns.

Backrower Marlie Packer, one of England’s co-captains after Hunter’s retirement, celebrated with three of the Red Roses’ 10 tries.

French edge Italy

David Rogers/Getty Images Caroline Boujard, pictured scoring against Italy at the 2017 World Cup, got the match-clinching try against Italy in 2023.

Caroline Boujard scored a vital second half try for World Cup bronze medallists France in a 22-12 win over Italy after earlier being sinbinned.

The French wing got a yellow card for a high tackle in a tight encounter at Parma on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

France led 15-7 at the break after firsthalf tries to Gabrielle Vernier and Carla Abrez, the latter scoring with Boujard off the field.

Italy, quarterfinalists at the 2022 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, closed to within a point in the second spell after Alyssa D’Inca’s first test try, but Boujard’s late converted try clinched France’s win.

WELSH RUGBY UNION/TWITTER Kate Williams, a Kiwi-raised who played in the first Super Rugby Aupiki match, has made her debut for her native Wales.

Bonus point win for Wales

Wales began brightly with five tries in a 31-5 rout of Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park.

The home side scored four times in the first half with new captain Hannah Jones among the scorers.

Teenage prop Sisila Tuipulotu – Welsh-born daughter of former Tonga men’s international Sione Tuipulotu – dotted down in the second half on her way to the player of the match award.

The vocal crowd of 4962 was a record for a Wales women’s Six Nations match.