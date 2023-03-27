Courtney Duncan's recovery ride delivers solid start to FIM Women's World Motocross Championship

Courtney Duncan completed a sunning recovery mission after falling back to last in the WMX seasoning opening race.

A last to third recovery ride has helped former three-time world champion Courtney Duncan achieve a solid start to the FIM Women's World Motocross Championship (WMX), with a podium finish.

In the opening race of the season, the Sardegna Grand Prix (Italy), Duncan found herself in trouble early after getting caught up in the mad scramble to the opening corner of the year.

The Kiwi ace fell all the way to the back of the pack before storming up through the field to finish third behind fellow Kawasaki rider and Dutch rookie Lotte Van Drunen, with Spaniard Daniela Guillen finishing second on Sunday (NZT).

Current world champion Nancy van de Ven was another to strike trouble when she went down at the first corner, but her issues couldn’t be resolved with a mechanical problem bringing an end to her race.

READ MORE:

* Mitch Evans claims victory in Kiwi 1-2 Formula E finish in Brazil

* Scott McLaughlin ticks another win off his list

* Lampp finally gets across the line in Brent Lowe Memorial final

* Formula One: Sergio Perez wins Saudi GP

* 'Words can't describe it': Courtney Duncan claims third successive world title



The first race of the season launched a new breed of riders with Van Drunen, who is just 15, and 16-year-old Guillen, backing up their world championship claims in race two.

Guillen became the first Spanish rider to win a race and a round when she took victory in the second race of the season on Monday (NZT).

Supplied Dixon Racing Team’s Courtney Duncan has finished the opening weekend of the WMX in third place overall.

Guillen beat home van de Ven, Van Drunen and Duncan who got home for fourth.

Duncan’s combined race results, on the deep sand, her least preferred surface on the circuit, saw her claim third place in the Sardegna Grand Prix behind Guillen and Van Drunen.

Defending champ van de Ven’s second in race two was an important result, but she was down in 9th after the opening Grand Prix of the season. Fellow Dutch star Lynn Valk also had a disappointing start and sits back in sixth place overall.

Round two of the WMX championship is the Grand Prix of Switzerland that takes place on April 10 and 11.

WMX standings after one round: Daniela Guillen 47 points, Lotte Van Drunen 45pts, Courtney Duncan 39pts, Britt Jans-Beken 30pts, Shana van der Vlist 29ts.