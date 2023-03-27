Aliyah Dunn doesn't miss as Tactix take 58-41 victory over Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic

At MainPower Stadium, Rangiora: Tactix 58 (Aliyah Dunn 43/43, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 14/17, Vika Koloto 1/3) beat Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 41 (Bailey Mes 25/27, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 16/20). 1Q: 14-15; HT: 30-23; 3Q: 41-31.

Accuracy at one end, chaos at the other.

It’s fast becoming the blueprint for the Tactix in the 2023 ANZ Premiership as Aliyah Dunn converts scoring opportunities with incredible accuracy, while Karin Burger and Jane Watson create havoc for the opposition shooters at the opposite end of the court.

Dunn’s shooting masterclass finished with a perfect 43 goals from the same number of attempts as the Tactix have beaten the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 58–41 in Rangiora on Monday night to stretch out to a three-game win streak and move them onto the top of the premiership ladder.

With both teams on the quick backup in their second game of the round, it was the Magic who had the extra day’s recovery and they started fast to lead by one at quarter-time.

But the Tactix, coming off a one-goal win over the Pulse at the same venue just over 24 hours earlier, got a wind-up from head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek and things soon turned around in the second period – where they outscored the Magic 16-8.

The Magic were able to slow the Tactix in the third but never looked like pulling the deficit back as they were outscored 11–8 to trail by 10 goals at the final break.

As Dunn was putting on a shooting clinic at one end of the court, down the other, a ding-dong battle between experienced Magic shooters Bailey Mes and Ameliaranne Ekenasio up against the dynamic defensive duo of Burger and Watson was keeping the crowd entertained in the final game of round four.

It was a battle most definitely won by Burger and Watson, the latter even earning an early mark with four minutes to play in the final quarter as the Tactix outscored the Magic 17-10.

Best on court

Hard not to pick Burger or Watson, as could be the case each week, but Dunn being a perfect 32 from 32 at three-quarter time and then 43–43 at full-time simply couldn’t be overlooked. However, the service she received from Te Paea Selby-Rickit and her mid-courters can’t be ignored.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tactix head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek asked for more after the opening quarter and her team did not let her down.

The big moment

The Tactix went up a gear, or two, and turned the match on its head in the second quarter. At one point, the Magic went more than three and a half minutes without scoring – due to a mix of unforced errors and defensive pressure – as the home side owned nine out of a run of 10 goals. After trailing by one at quarter time, the Tactix outscored the Magic 16-8 in the second to pull out to a seven-goal lead at 30-23.

Match rating: 7.5/10

A sold-out and vocal crowd in the new boutique venue of MainPower Stadium in Rangiora made themselves heard in a competitive opening quarter where multiple intercepts and high defensive energy from both teams were a highlight. But by half-time, the main interest was Dunn’s shooting percentage as the Tactix made the majority of the match a one-sided affair.

The big picture

With a third straight win, the Tactix have jumped up to top spot on the ANZ Premiership ladder. But they face a more genuine test on Sunday when they travel to take on the second placed Stars.

The Magic are away to the Pulse in Porirua on Sunday and need a win to stay in touch with the top three teams.