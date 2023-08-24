All Rise for the Queens

TAB has strengthened its commitment to improving the odds for women's sport in 2023 with its partnership with the Tokomanawa Queens.

As the latest fans in the Queens' royal court, TAB is now supporting a team that is rising to the top of their game. The Queens are not only the reigning 2022 Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa champions and right in the fight for this year's title - they have also achieved pay parity and televised coverage of each game; and 90 per cent of their entire operation are women.

SUPPLIED Tokomanawa Queens are the reigning 2022 Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa champions.

The Queens' new partnership with TAB comes at a time of unprecedented growth in the popularity of women's sport, headlined by the recent FIFA Women's World Cup™.TAB figures show turnover on women's sport is up 25 percent on the previous 12 month period. Since 2019, TAB has significantly increased the number of markets available on women's sporting events .

"Basketball has been our most popular sports betting option in recent years, and last year almost $3m was passed on to basketball in New Zealand by Kiwis betting with TAB," says Pip Eriksen, General Manager - Marketing NZ at TAB. "By directly supporting Tokomanawa Queens as a Huia partner, TAB is making a commitment to support women's sport to help drive engagement and ultimately more revenue."

SUPPLIED The Queens are a strongly female-led operation both on and off the court.

Long live the Queens

The Tokomanawa Queens brand stands by their 'love of the game and love of change' - two things TAB shares, says Eriksen.

On and off the court the Queens are a strongly female-led operation. Their three directors, board chair, game commissioner, chief statistician, manager, operations manager and game day managers are all women.

SUPPLIED The players have pay parity which allows Kiwi players to stay in NZ and attracts international players.

Four out of seven owners of the team are also women, including former Tall Fern Megan Compain, the only Kiwi to play in the women's NBA. Importantly, the players have pay parity – Sky has injected $100,000 into the women's game, making them on par with their male equivalents . This has allowed Kiwi players to stay in New Zealand and play at a top level without having to head overseas to earn a fair pay-packet. It also brings quality international players to New Zealand to play in the league, enhancing the calibre of the game. Each of the five teams in the league has a budget for three internationals.

SUPPLIED Atmosphere at the Queen's games is entertaining and fans can also watch the games from home with every game televised on Sky Sport.

The Queens boasts elite female basketball players straight out of the Women's National Basketball Association, Tall Ferns, National Collegiate Athletics Association, and the Women's National Basketball League, who all come together to compete in the semi-pro Tauihi league. The Wellington-based Queens represents the central part of Aotearoa – Wellington, Taranaki, Manawatū and Hawke's Bay.

"Really grateful" for TAB's support

The Queens have embraced the entertainment factor that makes NBA so popular, and share TAB's love of fandom with DJs, the Made to Move Hype Crew, drum Lines and crowd interaction. All that is served with a main course of elite female athletes who have proven their popularity with record fan attendance and high social media engagement. Fans watching from off court will still be able to follow their team, with every game televised live on Sky Sport.

SUPPLIED The Queens are really grafeful for TAB support as their game continutes to grow in popularity in Aotearoa.

"TAB is committed to improving the odds for women's sports," says Eriksen. "We are so excited to partner with a brand who shares that ethos and we're loving being able to bring the TAB fandom courtside for every game."

The Queens are "really grateful" for the support of TAB, says Rachel Taulelei, Chair of the Tokomanawa Queens.

"They are huge supporters of basketball and national sporting organisations (NSOs) throughout Aotearoa. It takes a village to bring these passion projects to life and for that reason we feel really fortunate to have their support."

Watch all the games in the G.J. Gardner Homes Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa on Sky Sport.