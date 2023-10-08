Starting Rotation: Black Ferns are rugby's 'timeline cleanse' in depressing times

OPINION: Younger generations call it a ‘timeline cleanse’: the occasional appearance of wholesome content on their social media channels to make them forget about the ubiquitous ugliness, cynicism and anger.

That’s what the Black Ferns are to rugby at present.

The joyful scenes at FMG Stadium Waikato last weekend after the Black Ferns’ win against Australia summed up everything that is good about women’s rugby, and why people want to be close to it.

Stuff colleague Joseph Pearson - a straight-shooting type from Yorkshire who doesn’t dish out praise easily – described the event wonderfully in his post-test piece, noting the crowd of almost 11,000 supporters.

Contrast that with the Hawke’s Bay story this week, when the Magpies won the Ranfurly Shield, drank heavily, and broke it in two.

‘Boys will be boys’ and all that, but perhaps the provincial unions should start to join the dots between this sort of behaviour and the lack of crowds in the NPC.

Is the connection between the NPC teams and their entire communities “bone deep”, to borrow a Steven Hansen-ism, in the way the Black Ferns’ link to their ‘BFFs’ seems to be?

Some provinces do a great job, of course, but collectively how much would they give to see the queues of boys and girls that line up to get a moment with the Black Ferns?

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Black Ferns celebrate after Martha Mataele’s try on debut against Australia in Hamilton.

That’s the magic rugby administrators are chasing when they mention “fan engagement”. It’s elusive, hard to get and easy to lose, but it was there in Hamilton on Saturday.

So, roll on WXV, the ‘mini World Cup’ competition between the Black Ferns, England, France, Wales, Australia and Canada which is being staged in New Zealand later this month.

The All Blacks are a healthy chance of beating whoever they have to face in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, but it’s still possible they will be knocked out in France before the Black Ferns’ WXV campaign begins. The Black Ferns could be the flag bearers for New Zealand rugby again.

As for the Rugby World Cup in France? From a distance, it has been OK.

The atmosphere at some of the games looks sensational, and the television statistics coming out of France will be delightful for New Zealand Rugby and its sponsors.

New Zealand Rugby/Supplied Black Ferns lock Charmaine Smith with daughter Amiria and the O'Reilly Cup in Hamilton.

For example, the Guardian has reported that “last weekend’s game between New Zealand and Italy in Lyon attracted 5.3 million television viewers in France, 30% more than the audience who watched the most recent Champions League final between Manchester City and Internazionale”.

That is a big endorsement of the All Blacks’ appeal, even though it is easy to sceptical of New Zealand Rugby’s global ambitions.

The problem, of course, is that if you try to ‘follow’ the men’s Rugby World Cup on social media it doesn’t take long to bump into the energy-draining pedants, outrage merchants, conspiracy theorists and malcontents, who make you reach for the same level.

None of this is new, but it does jar against the different version of the game – a more enjoyable one – presented by the Black Ferns and other nations at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Over the past week, men’s rugby has provided a reminder of the issues facing the sport.

On the other hand, the Black Ferns make you forget about them.