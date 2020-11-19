Star weightlifter warns athletes: Steer clear of drugs

Tracey Lambrechs says she was never tempted to dope during her successful weightlifting career.

Having competed against drug cheats throughout her weightlifting career, Olympian Tracey Lambrechs is now working on the frontline encouraging Kiwi athletes to stay clean.

Tracey Lambrechs has always known she is more than her sport. She’s always planned on eventually having children, growing old and living pain-free - so she was never tempted to dope during her successful weightlifting career.

“I’ve been drug tested, I’ve competed against drug cheats and I’ve had friends who have been in situations that have put them at risk,” says Lambrechs, a bronze medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“Weightlifting is a horrific sport in regards to doping and drug cheats. People tend to think that it doesn't happen in New Zealand, and it does.”

When she first started in the sport at the age of 17, Lambrechs says she was “blasé” about possible drug enhancement users because she loved the sport.

“Going into weightlifting you accept the way it is," she says. "I never thought I would be any good at it, but then as I started getting better, I started realising I can only control what I can control. I went through a period of a lot of self-doubt, and like 'what's the point?' almost.”

But after receiving guidance and adopting coping mechanisms from her coaches, Lambrechs continued doing what she enjoyed. She played all sorts of sports growing up - even representing New Zealand in athletics - but ended up settling with Olympic weightlifting in 2004.

“At the end of the day, I know what they were doing, and yeah they've got medals but it's not worth the health risks,” she says of those who took drugs.

“I want to one day have babies, and I want to live to be old. Some of the stuff these people take, the way it changes your appearance, the way it messes with your insides - I'm OK with not having those issues.”

Lambrechs is now trying to help other athletes stay clean in her role as an anti-doping educator for Drug Free Sport New Zealand.

New Zealand is believed to be the first nation in the world to have an education team made up of former athletes. Silver Fern Jodi Brown and three-time Commonwealth Games athlete Kate McIlroy are among them. It’s a point of difference that makes Lambrechs' role a lot easier meeting new groups of sportspeople for the first time.

“I think I grab their attention instantly because I'm not just someone talking at them - I’m an athlete who's been there, done that,” she says.

Working with high performance athletes right through to those at club level, Lambrechs' style of delivery is more educative than authoritative, which athletes seem to appreciate.

“I’m not trying to be like, ‘don’t do this, don’t do that’,” she says. “I’m trying to say think about what you’re doing, have a reason for using that supplement. Don’t just use it because some other elite athlete uses it. Use it because you need it. And you actually know what you’re putting in your body.”

Lambrechs says not many athletes in New Zealand dope on purpose. The majority accidentally take medication or supplements without realising some ingredients are prohibited.

“As an organisation we want to educate and support. We’re not the bad guys trying to go out there and catch them,” she says.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Tracey Lambrechs waves to the crowd after announcing her retirement at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

It’s been two years since Lambrechs walked away from weightlifting after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. And she’s only just starting to find her groove again.

The now 35-year-old has been competing at an elite level for nearly 15 years and admits the transition into life after sport has been difficult.

“Finishing up as an athlete was really tough,” she says. “One day you're an athlete and everybody wants something from you and everyone is there supporting you, and next minute, you retire and it's almost as if people have forgotten who you are a little bit.”

The new reality of trying to find your footing without sport, coupled with finding a new career path, can be daunting.

But the traits that kept her competing against the best in the world - her fighting spirit and high standards - have not wavered and kept her going through the rough period.

“Not many people want to hire someone who has had the elite athlete career. They're like ‘well what did you do’, and I’m like, ‘I was competing full time,” says Lambrechs, who has worked at AUT Millennium throughout her sporting career. She also has a bachelor of sport and recreation from AUT and a postgraduate qualification in event management.

Despite the difficult transition, the decision to retire after the Gold Coast Games in 2018 felt right, says Lambrechs.

“I had my family there, my best friend flew over [from New Zealand], and my aunty surprised me from the UK. It kind of added to the feeling of knowing it was right. Having the family be there, after the whole journey. And finishing it off with them, that was pretty amazing,” she says. Lambrechs was born in South Africa but moved to New Zealand with her family when she was 13.

Some might say athletes would make great employees or employers as a lot of their skills can potentially be transferred across industries. The competitiveness, teamwork and commitment can be applied in most roles.

And Lambrechs has all of those in spades having been to three Commonwealth Games, a couple of world champions and one Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, where she was 13th.

Over the years she's volunteered for organisations and clubs like the New Zealand Warriors, helping run their community zone, and is now volunteering at Canoe New Zealand, as a chaperone to their junior squads.

The proudest moments in her career have been when Lambrechs knew she left everything out on the floor. The bronze medal in the +75kg division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games is one of them. She also went down a weight class for those Games and had to lose 18kgs in three months.

“We had gone over to Finland beforehand for a training camp and I had gotten really sick so was put into a quarantine away from the rest of the team,” Lambrechs says. “And then my build up was just awful. So to pull it out on the day, and get that medal, all our hard work paid off."

She gives a lot of credit to her coach Dr Adam Storey, and insists on sharing the bronze medal with him.

Lambrechs warned Storey what she would do to celebrate if she earned a place on the podium. "I said ‘If I medal, I’m going to run and jump off that stage and you better catch me’. Because I’ve seen a few of the lighter athletes do it, and it looked so cool... So that’s what I did. I ran and jumped on him, nearly killed him, but I’m sure he appreciated that moment."

The other memory that sticks out to her is the lead-up to the Rio Olympics, where she lifted her best total to qualify.

“It was pretty much a do-or-die meet. And I just hit the numbers I had to hit and make the qualifying total for Rio, which was a relief after [narrowly] missing out on the London Olympics,” she says. “So yeah, the medal and qualifying for Rio was pretty spectacular.”

After we speak, Lambrechs mentions she's received news about gaining her first full-time employment in a role outside of sport. She’ll start training to be a fulfilment assistant and Edwards and Co, a Kiwi-owned baby products company, to begin early next year.

Sometime down the track, she hopes to work in sport again.

“I would love to be working in managing high performance sports teams or just being an athlete mentor; one day hopefully, once I’ve broadened my box of skills. I’ve been through a lot, I’ve seen a lot. And definitely since retiring, I think I’ve grown a lot as a person," she says.

The advice Lambrechs would give athletes now after looking back on her own career?

“Listen to your coach. You need to trust your coach and trust they have the best intentions for you,” she says. “Make sure you do your extras in regard to warm up and downs to make sure your body is looked after. But at the end of the day remembers you're still a person.

“There's more to life than just being an athlete, so have fun, look after yourself mentally and physically, and make sure you have that support circle around you.

“So that one day, whenever you feel that you’ve done your bit, you can retire and still have a support circle around you that’s not just based on sport.”