Time to change how we see women in sport

OPINION: It’s been one memorable year for me at LockerRoom. One year of massive change around the world and in our own backyard. And one year where one of my most mentioned phrases has been ‘support women in sport’.

But the year has also come with a heavy reality.

It’s one of those phrases that can garner a range of responses – from eye rolling, joy, double downs of opinions or utter indifference.

Either way there is some sort of reaction, whether it be subtle or not. People tend to have their ‘reckons’ on the matter.

READ MORE:

* What happens next for women in sport?

* The big battle to balance gender at the Paralympic Games

* Women in sport: Still too much a field of dreams



I reckon supporting women in sport is ultimately saying ‘support women’. I know that’s what I mean when I say it. And in all honesty, supporting is at the lower end of the scale, like a reactive plea to a meek statement.

It’s not just about supporting women but really truly valuing them, believing in them, backing them and seeing them. Basically everything we currently don’t do as a society.

Women are rarely in the sporting spotlight; their stories, achievements and losses are not well known, if known at all. Which is a real problem, because the people I’ve spoken with for LockerRoom over this year have incredible, inspiring, heartbreaking, relatable stories to share.

From a weightlifter struggling with old beliefs around bodyweight and the loss of her menstrual cycle; to a rugby sevens player battling injuries deciding whether a dog-minding business would be a better career choice; to a first-year doctor swapping shifts so she could fly from Dunedin to Auckland for the 18IN18 basketball competition.

Jeffrey F Lin/Unsplash Supporting women – on or off the field – means truly valuing them, believing in them, backing them and seeing them.

So why are female athletes given such limited airtime?

People can have all the ‘reckons’ they want about women in sport, but at the core of all their outdated arguing points is that our current societal norms don’t have women being the sports heroes, let alone playing sport at all and making headlines.

We’re sold the idea that we have to be docile creatures who stay at home, pop out babies, clean and run the household. All before we even start crawling. Gender norms are crippling all of us.

Don’t believe me? Look around and assess the playing landscape.

There are similar equity initiatives across industries targeting women. Programmes for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), women in business, women in sport, women in sport media to name just a few. Can you see a theme? It’s not a coincidence. That’s by design.

To understand our current position, we have to look back and ask how we got here. This is what happens when gender roles were forcibly introduced in Aotearoa New Zealand nearly 200 years ago from the British Empire. On top of the many devastating beliefs and diseases brought on board by settlers was the idea of women being second-class citizens.

If I haven’t already lost readers for making this about ‘gender’, then I’m sure the point of colonisation will make people tap out quickly. The common outcry about this ‘card’ is the distancing of time with ‘that was ages ago, get over it.’ But the whole point of colonisation is, it’s a lifetime investment for the dominant groups way of thinking, seeing and being in the world.

In today’s game for women in sport, you can see colonisation in the same old attitudes towards athletes - ‘women shouldn’t be playing sport’, ‘their games are slow and boring’. It’s in the lack of media coverage, framing of stories and tokenistic marketing campaign botch-ups.

Research around the inequalities faced by women at different stages of sporting life have been outlined in the government’s Women and Girls Strategy released in 2018, which came with a guaranteed $10m investment over three years.

Supplied New Zealand Olympic hopeful Megan Gifford had to revise her weight, and her health, in her bid for Tokyo 2021.

In the wider environment, it’s women in other industries bravely voicing their experiences of abuse as seen recently with female music artists in New Zealand.

And within sport, the Kiwi gymnasts who spoke out in the investigation into the abuse and mistreatment of athletes within their sport.

But it also looks like the leader of the opposition party throwing out her dangerous and uneducated take on Māori women and their roles on the marae and within Te Ao Māori. And then having the head of business at one of the biggest media outlets add fuel to the fire with her harmful stereotypes and colonial thinking with the masses.

This is a prime example of even within our own ‘team’ not all women are equal. There is a hierarchy between us too, where some groups have more say and bigger platforms than others.

Like players within a team, some women can cross over a number of different positions and identities and have realities to consider beyond the generic male/female norm, including our non-binary and transgender sisters. Ethnicity, class, and sexuality also play a role in the silent, but real, pecking order.

But there is hope. The small rays of light Māori were sharing about women’s roles in Te Ao Māori over the weekend, show an indigenous approach offers a different, interconnected, worldview to what we have now. Where women are considered taonga (treasures), are precious, valued, and hold a status of utmost importance in society.

That’s the kind of thinking we need to help women in sport. We need to invest in changing the way we see women from the beginning. We need to invest in different ways of thinking and seeing the world like our indigenous people.

It’s like trying to build a high performance sport pipeline – what we invest and how we invest will determine how players are shaped at the end.

If you want to see results in the long term, you need to pour substantial investment upfront. Ask any successful coach and they will say creating environments and developing resources early on need to be a priority if you want to see superstar athletes in the spotlight. Women in sport is no different.

So how do we get there?

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Black Ferns legend Kendra Cocksedge with "Nancy" - the Rugby World Cup - she will defend in New Zealand in 2021.

Start with yourself and then focus on the bigger picture. How do you view girls, women, boys, men, gender in general?

Because associating set ideas around certain people and identities hurts everyone. Do you play into comments about girls only playing non-contact sport, or spectators' demeaning taunts to boys like ‘you hit/punch/run/play like a girl’?

Do you get up-in-arms about boys playing with dolls, but happily give girls kitchen set toys over dinosaurs or sports gear? Our kids will learn to associate certain activities with sexes, just like we have. Heaven forbid boys are caring and nurturing towards baby dolls from a young age, and that girls play sport.

Be consistent with your efforts of untangling your beliefs around gender throughout all interactions and age groups. Let our babies thrive so they’re not having to play battle of the sexes in generations to come.

Tune into what your circle of friends and family are saying and how they are behaving. Are you/they adding to the existing gender norms and damage they cause?

Understand not all women’s experiences are the same. Because as much as women as a whole are trying to be heard and justifying abilities on the sport field and other arenas, there are groups of women who are battling more barriers to get there, to be seen and valued.

From an organisation perspective, show in-code support like rugby stars Kendra Cocksedge and Aaron Smith’s latest promotion of this year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. Or like Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle Storm basketball legend Sue Bird teaming up to show cross-code backing, after Wilson wore Bird’s jersey to an NFL press conference.

Because if we keep doing the same thing, we’re going to get the same result. Organisations and the media also have a massive role to play. We are all responsible for making change.

So it’s time to give the same amount of energy we give to analysing a sports match to our own behaviour. Because that level of dissecting and inspection is what we need off the pitch to support women in sport.

To support women, full stop.