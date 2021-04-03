White Ferns captain Sophie Devine to return home, miss ODIs v Australia

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine will remain on the sidelines as she deals with fatigue.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will miss the ODI series against Australia to take a further period of rest to deal with fatigue.

The 31-year-old all-rounder didn’t play in the final two Twenty20s against the Aussies, and a statement from New Zealand Cricket on Saturday said she would return home to Wellington, and have some more time on the sidelines.

New Zealand coach Bob Carter said the decision had been made in the best interests of Devine.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sophie Devine has been superb on the domestic scene but has struggled at international level of late.

“As I said earlier in the week, this is about prioritising Sophie’s needs first,” Carter said.

“And we’ll put things in place that will support her.”

Devine was a late scratching from the dramatic last-ball win in the second T20I in Napier on Tuesday, with a team spokesman originally reporting she had woken up feeling unwell and had remained at the team hotel.

It was in a NZC statement on Wednesday afternoon when it was revealed Devine was suffering from fatigue and that she “didn’t think she could do justice to the team or herself by playing”.

It added: “After an extensive season that started back in September 2020, Sophie will look at how she can best balance her cricket commitments with the need to rest and recover over the coming days.”

Devine then also didn’t feature in the rained-out third and final T20I at Eden Park on Thursday.

While Devine has been in sensational form recently on the domestic scene – both in New Zealand and in Australia’s WBBL, including being player of the series in the latter late last year, and smashing a record-breaking century in the former early this year, she has had a tough time of it in the international game.

RNZ A few nerves and two weeks in managed isolation haven't been enough to keep White Ferns cricket captain Sophie Devine down.

After scoring just 47 runs in the three ODIs and three T20Is against England in February/March, Devine plundered 97 off 54 and 74 off 44 in domestic one-dayers for Wellington, before making 17 in the opening T20I defeat to Australia in Hamilton last Sunday.

That had led to former player and selector Kirsty Bond suggesting Devine – who has played 111 ODIs and 98 T20Is – should give up the captaincy to focus more on her batting.

Devine was named as interim captain in January last year when Amy Satterthwaite went on maternity leave, and NZC announced in July that she would retain the leadership, despite the return of Satterthwaite.

Vice captain Satterthwaite will now continue to lead the side during the Rose Bowl series, with Carter not making any decisions yet about Devine's future at the helm.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Amy Satterthwaite, right, shares the T20I spoils with Australia’s Meg Lanning, and will continue leading the Whiter Ferns in the absence of Sophie Devine.

“She was my captaincy choice, and we will deal with that later on, but until now, the big thing is for us to get our heads around this series,” he said.

“Amy did a fantastic job in the final two T20s and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.

As for who replaces Devine in the squad, Carter said the coaching group would meet on Saturday afternoon to decide that.

With all-rounder Frankie Mackay having also been ruled out of the series after suffering a calf injury in Napier, Central Hinds all-rounder Hannah Rowe and Wellington Blaze off-spinner Leigh Kasperek will now both stay with the squad for the entire series. Originally Rowe was selected for game one and Kasperek for games two and three.

The Rose Bowl, which New Zealand haven’t won since 1998-99, will be played at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, with game one on Sunday, game two on Wednesday and game three next Saturday.