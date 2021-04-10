Recap: White Ferns v Australia - third ODI

13:45, Apr 10 2021

The White Ferns host Australia in the third ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The White Ferns haven’t had too much to celebrate in their ODI series with Australia.
Marty Melville/Photosport
The White Ferns haven’t had too much to celebrate in their ODI series with Australia.

Stuff