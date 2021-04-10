White Ferns can't stop Australia's ODI world-record winning streak in season finale

White Ferns fielded and bowled well, only for their batting to fail.

Alyssa Healy and her Australian team-mates ensured the grim summer for the White Ferns had no fairytale ending.

Opener Healy made a quickfire 46 as New Zealand went down meekly by 21 runs in the final game of their three-match ODI series in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, despite another wicket haul from offspiner Leigh Kasperek.

In a match reduced to a 25-overs-per-side contest after rain and showers throughout the afternoon, NZ captain Amy Satterthwaite won the toss and opted to bowl under lights at Bay Oval. That didn’t pay immediate dividends as Australia put on 73 for the first wicket within 11 overs on their way to 149-7, before the hosts crumbled in pursuit to finish on 128-9.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Leigh Kasperek took three wickets in five balls for New Zealand.

It was the 24th consecutive ODI victory for Australia, extending their world record and meant the visitors took the Rose Bowl series 3-0, keeping hold of the silverware they’ve held since the start of the millennium.

“We were happy with the way we kept them in check,” Satterthwaite said of her side’s bowling.

“Leigh bowled outstandingly again, adjusted again to the wicket and slowed her pace dpwn even more and Lea [Tahuhu] coming back into the side bowled well too.

“The intention was to get on top of the run rate and bring it down a bit and then settle through the middle. It didn't work out that way - we obviously had too many dot balls.

“I think the intentions there, it's just the execution ...”

Three wickets in an over from Kasperek did help give the hosts a shot at ending the Australian streak and the White Ferns must have sniffed an upset after putting the brakes on the visitors’ batting in the second half of their innings.

But NZ's run chase was unfathomably hesitant, albeit against quality bowling. They managed just 15 runs in the five-over power play and tallied only three boundaries in the first 18 overs of their pursuit.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Alyssa Healy of Australia top-scored in the final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Kasperek, who became the first NZ women to take six wickets in an ODI against Australia on Wednesday, again showed all her wiles to slow down Australia’s charge with the bat, spearheaded by Healy.

Soon after delivering a 38kph slower ball, the Scottish-born offie took three wickets in five balls, first removing Healy before deceiving Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes through the air in successive deliveries.

But Australia’s bowlers proved too difficult for NZ to conquer – Megan Schutt’s parsimony with runs (six off her first three overs) meant teenage debutant ODI quick Darcie Brown was only required to bowl one over while left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen took 1-14 off her five overs

It made for a bleak end to a bleak season for the White Ferns, who managed just three wins from 17 encounters.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Beth Mooney of Australia drives game three of the One-Day International series versus the White Ferns.

The hosts were guilty of giving away too many singles to the fielders inside the circle in the early stages of Australia's innings as Healy looked to take charge.

Healy survived a vociferous lbw appeal from Amelia Kerr when on 35 and had another life on 38 when Lea Tahuhu couldn't hold what would have been a spectacular one-handed catch.

When Healy fell for 46 from 39 balls (including six fours), the tourists lost five wickets for 33 in 7.5 overs to hint at a huge upset – until normal service was resumed when NZ batted.

Australia 149-7 from 25 overs (A Healy 46, B Mooney 28; L Kasperek 3-24, L Tahuhu 2-30) beat New Zealand 128-9 by 21 runs. Australia win the ODI series 3-0.