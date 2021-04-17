Tokyo Olympics: Black Fern Selica Winiata selected as referee for sevens tournament

Stuff is counting down the 50 most influential players in world rugby. Here are those ranked 10-1.

Black Ferns outside back Selica Winiata will referee at the Tokyo Olympics after being selected on the panel for the women's sevens tournament.

World Rugby on Friday (Saturday NZ time) confirmed Winiata was in the line-up with compatriots James Doleman and Lauren Jenner.

The 34-year-old from Manawatū is a World Cup winner for the Black Ferns in 15s and sevens, but she also started officiating on the World Sevens Series in December 2019.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Selica Winiata, pictured refereeing at the 2020 Hamilton Sevens, has been selected as an official for the Tokyo Olympics (FILE PHOTO).

She was still an active player last year and featured for Manawatū in the Farah Palmer Cup and the Black Ferns in matches last November.

With the postponement of the Rugby World Cup, due to be held in New Zealand, until 2022, Winiata has decided to first focus on refereeing this year.

She still intends on playing for the Black Ferns when they defend their world title on home soil next year.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Selica Winiata was playing for the Black Ferns last November (FILE PHOTO).

The Black Ferns are also not scheduled to play until September, so Winiata has a clear window to referee in Tokyo without a commitment clash.

She has refereed at four World Series events, including the 2020 Hamilton Sevens, the last leg held in New Zealand before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winiata is one of five current or former internationals who will referee in Tokyo, as well as Canadian Julianne Zussman, Englishman Richard Haughton, and Australian Damon Murphy.

Rugby sevens, with respective men’s and women’s tournaments running consecutively from July 26-31, will grace the Olympics for the second time after it was introduced in Rio in 2016.

Kerry Marshall/PHOTOSPORT Lauren Jenner will also referee in Tokyo (FILE PHOTO).

Winiata, who is also a police officer, has won 40 test caps for the Black Ferns in 15s and last played international sevens in 2016, although she was not part of that year’s Olympic squad.

New Zealand's teams are among the favourites for gold in Tokyo after failing to capture the top prize in Rio – the men finishing fifth and the women claiming silver – but the threat of cancellation still lingers because Covid-19 continues to rage in Japan.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images James Doleman, pictured speaking to Sam Cane in Super Rugby Aotearoa, will referee in the men’s tournament (FILE PHOTO).

Meanwhile, Doleman and Jenner complete the Kiwi trio in Tokyo’s team of referees.

Australian Amy Perrett, who is poised to soon become the first woman to referee Kiwi Super Rugby teams, was also selected for Tokyo.

AT A GLANCE

Referees for Olympic sevens tournaments

Men’s: James Doleman (New Zealand), Craig Evans (Wales, Great Britain), Francisco Gonzalez (Uruguay), Sam Grove-White (Scotland, Great Britain), Noriaki Hashimoto (Japan), Richard Haughton (England), Damon Murphy (Australia), Nehuen Rivero (Argentina), Matt Rodden (Hong Kong), Damian Schneider (Argentina), Jordan Way (Australia).

Women’s: Sara Cox (England, Great Britain), Amy Perrett (Australia), Hollie Davidson (Scotland, Great Britain), Lauren Jenner (New Zealand), Adam Jones (Wales, Great Britain), Paulo Duarte (Portugal), Tyler Miller (Australia), Madeleine Putz (Australia), Tevita Rokovereni (Fiji), Selica Winiata (New Zealand), Julianne Zussman (Canada).