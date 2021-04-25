Kerri Gowler, Grace Prendergast want a double shot at gold at the Tokyo Olympics

The favourites in the pair also want to be in the New Zealand women's rowing eight in Tokyo.

Just give us a shot.

That’s Kerri Gowler’s message to Rowing New Zealand’s selectors as they ponder the makeup of the team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Gowler and long-time crewmate Grace Prendergast are certain selections for the Games due to start in July – they are the current world champions in the women’s pair and have seven world championship medals apiece.

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler train in the women's pair at Lake Karapiro ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

But they want to chase gold in both the pair and the eight at Tokyo – and Gowler is confident they’re up to the challenge.

“I think we’re definitely capable – I think the programme over the week doesn’t intimidate us at all,” Gowler said this week.

“We know that we’re fit enough and know that we’ve trained for that. I think we definitely would be prepared if we were selected. Even if you go to the repechages in both, there’ll be a few extra races, but we definitely prepare for that situation anyway.”

The duo won gold in the pair and the eight at the 2019 world championships – the last world champs to be held before the Covid-19 pandemic – contesting six races in nine days, and won silver in both boats at the 2015 world champs.

Kerri Gowler says she and Grace Prendergast can do double duty at the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s not unknown territory for Rowing NZ either – at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Rebecca Scown and Genevieve Behrent won silver in the pair and were a part of the eights crew which finished fourth in the final that also included Gowler and Prendergast.

The decision will be based on whether the selection panel judge that the pair can boost the performance of the eight, without jeopardising their chances of winning gold in the pair, which they’re heavily favoured to do.

Gowler, 27, and Prendergast, 28, have been a constant force in the women’s pair in world rowing for the past six years – they won silver at the 2018 world champs, gold in 2017, silver in 2015 when pulling double duty and gold in the four in 2014, shortly after winning gold in the pair at the under-23 world champs.

But they missed out on the pair spot for Rio to Scown and Behrent, who took silver behind Heather Stanning and Helen Glover of Great Britain.

Their chief competition in the pair in Tokyo is likely to come from the current GB duo of Glover and Polly Swann, Romania’s Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus, Australia and Canada while the United States, Canada, Australia, GB, Romania and The Netherlands will be among NZ’s rivals in the eight.

Gower admitted that having the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed was tough mentally.

“It was hard sitting and waiting and not knowing what was going on, but still trying to prepare and still trying to believe deep down that it was going to go ahead.

“From when we went into lockdown, the decision was made pretty quickly, so that helped a little bit.

“I think we’re really lucky with having such a big squad that can make the training fun and enjoyable.

Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast after winning the gold in the women's pair at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

“So time’s actually gone relatively quickly but it has been tough, with the different things going on in the world ... I think we’re very lucky here in New Zealand, but then also a little bit unaware of what it’s actually like. I think heading off to Tokyo, we will need to do a lot of preparation for what it will be like over there.

“As tough as it was, we dealt with it pretty well – we sort of saw it as an extra year to get faster.”

A number of Rowing NZ’s elite squad have hung up their oars over the past year, but Gowler said postponing the Games was never going to be more than a temporary setback for her.

“I definitely have had my eye on Tokyo the whole time. I really do enjoy training and I enjoy the squad that I’m part of, so it really isn’t hard for me to want to keep going.”

And she’s not willing to doubt that this year’s version will also fall victim to the pandemic.

“I think we definitely need to be ‘100 per cent it’s going ahead’ and believe that, and we definitely do. We’re out there training for it to go ahead, and we can’t wait – so, fingers crossed.”