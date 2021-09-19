Te reo Māori gives Ruahei Demant a special perspective in the Black Ferns

Members of the Black Ferns got the chance to face their haka, Ko Ūhia Mai, as if they were the opposition.

Every week is Māori Language Week for Black Fern Ruahei Demant. She was raised in a rural part of the East Coast, on the marae, fully immersed in her language and culture. She sits down to kōrero with Zoë George about how that has shaped her on and off the rugby field.

Ruahei Demant (Te Whanau a Apanui, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Awa) is named after a warrior. She is just that, donned in black on the rugby field and off it as she pursues a career in law.

The 26-year-old grew up in Omaio, a “slice of paradise” on the East Coast, where her marae was not far from the ocean. She spent her formative years fully immersed in her culture and language, attending kōhanga reo (preschool) and kura kaupapa (school) with her five siblings.

She spent her days learning her whakapapa, playing bullrush and rugby, or heading to the beach to build huts, or go diving.

Black Fern Ruahei Demant grew up fully immersed in her culture.

“We were fortunate to know who we are and where we come from,” she said.

Being raised with te reo Māori as her first language, it gave her a different perspective and world view.

“Knowing your language and how to speak your language is one of the most important ways to know your culture. I know exactly who I am and where I’m from because of my upbringing, and it’s something that’s important for all Māori.

“I’m really grounded because of my upbringing … and I know wherever I go, I know exactly where I’m from.”

Youngster Ruahei Demant, right, and her sisters Kiritapu and Erina at her family's marae

That now translates into rugby.

Culture, especially Māori culture, is such an integral and important part of how the Black Ferns operate, she said.

Whenever the side gathers, they have karakia, and waiata and haka practice; and it’s not just the players, it’s management too.

“It has a real whānau feel, just like any other hapū, iwi or kapa haka group. That whānau element is always there, and it’s celebrated and acknowledged,” she said.

“So I'm just really lucky that I was raised and immersed in Māori culture, but then being able to share our culture with girls who are from all over the country is really rewarding, and it’s cool to see them grow in that sense.”

Not many people get to perform the haka that was written for the Black Ferns. That’s poignant for Demant. That’s one of the reasons that makes the Black Ferns a “special team”.

“When we haka, when we lay down that challenge to any opponent, it’s real,” she said.

“My favourite thing about performing the haka before each game, it really grounds me in the moment. And it just really ignites my fire, to go and play my best.”

For Demant, it’s also about hauora, and the Māori pillars of health and wellbeing – Taha tinana (physical health), Taha wairua (spiritual health), Taha whānau (family health) and Taha hinengaro (mental health).

Black Fern Ruahei Demant practices the Haka with the Black Ferns

”One thing I've learnt over the last two years ... you want all your cups to be full but in order to achieve something, one cup has to be more full than another. That’s the sacrifice you make along the way,” she said.

Her sacrifice is her family “cup” isn’t as full as she’d like it to be. She doesn’t make it back home to the East Coast as much as she’d like, but she’s thankful for technology, and the fact the Black Ferns are her whānau too because “we are together so much”.

Ruahei Demant also plays for Auckland.

She’s pleased to see how Māori culture and language is being embraced this week. She hopes it continues.

“There still is a need for [Māori Language Week], because it gives more of a licence to speak Māori and not feel judged or criticised,” she said.

“It also gives licence for the Māori language to be acknowledged and celebrated more, especially in mainstream media.”

Try. That’s a word that resonates with her. She’s impressed when people do try, even if they don’t get it 100 per cent correct. They are on “the journey”, and that should be encouraged.

At times people struggle to pronounce her name – Ruahei – so sometimes she introduces herself as Lou, a nickname she was given the day she was born. While she doesn’t mind when people get Ruahei wrong, she does mind when people don’t even try.

“That name was given to me by my grandfather, and it's an ancestral name that is really significant in my hapū and my iwi.

“So when [people] choose not to pronounce it right, they not only disrespect me, and not only stand on my mana, but also the mana of my whānau, hapū and iwi.”

“The ripples have a wide effect.

“[But] I love seeing people challenge themselves. Trying to speak more, or email in Māori more.”