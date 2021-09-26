Tasman vs Manawatū Cyclones live - Farah Palmer Cup, round seven

11:30, Sep 26 2021

Tasman take on Manawatū Cyclones in a Farah Palmer Cup clash at Nelson’s Trafalgar Park.

Tasman are searching for their first win of the Farah Palmer Cup Championship season, losing their opening four fixtures.
Kerry Marshall/Getty Images
Tasman are searching for their first win of the Farah Palmer Cup Championship season, losing their opening four fixtures.