White Ferns hammered by England in final women's one-day international

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine trudges off after being dismissed in the fifth ODI against England at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury, England.

The White Ferns ended their tour of England with their heaviest defeat of the ODI series, losing by 203 runs in Canterbury on Monday morning (NZ time).

Batting first, the hosts made an imposing 347-5 off their 50 overs and New Zealand were never in the hunt during their turn at bat, eventually being dismissed for 144 in 35.2 overs.

The White Ferns lost the women’s five-game ODI series 4-1, with their sole victory coming in the third game. They also lost the Twenty20 series 2-1 and still have serious work to do to bridge the gap consistently against top-class opposition as the one-day World Cup looms at home in March-April.

After having the upper hand over England’s batting line-up in the first three ODIs, the NZ bowling was dispatched to all parts of The Spitfire Ground boundary in the series-finale as opener Tammy Beaumont set the tone with a century and an opening stand of 95 with Lauren Winfield-Hill (43).

Beaumont made 102 off 114 balls, including 11 fours, before England’s middle-order pummelled a dispirited bowling group in the latter overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones hammered 60 off just 46 balls (nine fours and a six) at No.5 while Danni Wyatt stuck four sixes and three fours in a whirlwind unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries at No.7.

Christopher Lee/Getty Images Danni Wyatt of England leaps to cut in front of wicketkeeper Katey Martin of New Zealand during the fifith ODI at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury, England.

In reply, NZ’s innings was in tatters at 66-5 as the demanding run-rate drew some poor strokes.

Medium-pacer Kate Cross took 3-44 off eight overs for the hosts while skipper Heather Knight picked up three cheap wickets at the end.

England 347-5 (T Beaumont 102, A Jones 60, D Wyatt 43no, L Winfield-Hill 43) beat New Zealand 144 all out in 32.5 overs (H Knight 3-24, K Cross 3-44) by 203 runs. England win the series 4-1.