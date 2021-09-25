Australia extend world record ODI streak after no-ball drama in final-over win against India

Beth Mooney carried her bat with a match-winning century to extend Australia's world record winning streak in ODIs.

Beth Mooney's career-best century has lifted Australia to the most remarkable win of their record ODI streak, which now spans 26 games after a dramatic final-ball victory over India in Mackay.

Meg Lanning's juggernaut, having bettered the world-record mark of Ricky Ponting's 2003 World Cup winners in a stretch of dominance dating back to 2018, looked set to finally come unstuck after the tourists posted a total of 274-7 on Friday.

But a masterclass from Mooney, who carried her bat to finish 125 not out after being promoted to open in the injury-enforced absence of Rachael Haynes, rescued her side after a top-order collapse.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Beth Mooney and Nicola Carey running between the wickets for the winning runs to beat India.

Mooney staged an epic comeback from 53-4, dragging her side to a five-wicket win with help from Tahlia McGrath (74) and Nicola Carey (39no).

READ MORE:

* Heather Knight century inspires England to series-clinching ODI win against White Ferns

* White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine seen as middle-order key batter for World Cup

* Cricket lawmakers drop 'batsman' to reflect growth of women's game

* Lea Tahuhu bounces back from cancer scare to take career-best in White Ferns win



It was fitting that an incredible match was decided in a final over stacked with stunning moments and much drama, including a beamer from Jhulan Goswami that clattered Carey's helmet.

The victory equation for Australia was 13 runs off the final over, then three runs from the last delivery.

Goswami, whose unbeaten 28 was a vital cameo with the bat, celebrated prematurely when she bowled the last ball – a full toss that Carey clubbed to midwicket.

The delivery was judged a no-ball on height by the third umpire, allowing Carey and Mooney to scamper through for two and avoid a super over.

"I just really want to sit down right now," an exhausted Mooney told reporters, having been dropped on one by Poonam Yadav at midwicket.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Australia have now won 26 successive ODIs.

"It's pretty remarkable we came back from that to win the game.

"I thought we were gone for all money."

Mooney wasn't sure about the contentious call but indicated those on the sideline felt it was a "clear no-ball".

Opener Smriti Mandhana, whose brisk 86 put her side on track for an upset after being invited to bat first, admitted that dropping Mooney "hurt a bit" but she played a straight bat to the no-ball call.

SPARK SPORT The White Ferns lost in the final over after England captain Heather Knight's century in the fourth ODI.

"On the field it's very hard to judge," Mandhana said.

"We'll have a look at it."

India asked Australia to complete the second-highest successful run-chase in the side's trophy-laden history.

It looked tough.

Albert Perez/Getty Images India thought they had won in the final over.

It looked even tougher when star opener Alyssa Healy was bowled for a third-ball duck then Lanning picked out Rajeshwari Gayakwad at deep square leg in the sixth over.

And it looked near-impossible after the dismissals of Ashleigh Gardner and allrounder Ellyse Perry, whose figures of 0-32 from five overs were also symbolic of a depleted attack that struggled to fill the void of spearhead Megan Schutt and spinner Jess Jonassen.

But McGrath and Mooney's 126-run stand shifted momentum and gave their side genuine belief, while muted century celebrations from the latter in the 46th over were reflective of a batter on a mission.

Mooney never panicked as the escalating required run-rate threatened to get out of hand.