Lydia Ko slips out of contention at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Lydia Ko is eight shots off the pace going into the final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Lydia Ko has slipped out of contention at the latest LPGA Tour event in the United States – the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

After a nightmare double bogey on the final hole shunted Ko to a tie for 24th and five shots off the lead at the end of her first round, the world No 6 needed to make a big move on Sunday (NZ time) in what is a 54-hole event, and her first tournament in five weeks.

Starting the second round on the back nine, the 24-year-old made a promising start, birdying the two par-fives on offer, but they would be the only shots she was able to pick up, bogeying the par-four fourth and parring the rest.

That saw Ko record a one-under 70, and have her at four-under for the tournament, in a 12-way tie for 35th and now eight strokes off the pace.

The lead is shared by Australian Minjee Lee and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who shot 63 and 65 respectively to be at 12-under and one shot ahead of South Korea’s Eun-Hee Ji.