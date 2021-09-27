Manawatū Cyclones thrash Tasman to go into the playoffs with confidence

Manawatū Cyclones centre Janna Vaughan scored a hat-trick during their thrashing of Tasman in Nelson on Sunday. (File photo).

RUGBY: The Manawatū Cyclones will go into the Farah Palmer Cup championship final in top form after demolishing Tasman in the last round-robin game.

Manawatū won 85-7 at Nelson on Sunday, the second year in a row they have scored 80 points against Tasman, regaining the good form they had before the Covid-19 lockdown.

As top championship qualifiers, the Cyclones go straight through to the final next weekend, while Northland and Hawke’s Bay play in this weekend’s semifinal.

Manawatū have this weekend off, but have booked a friendly against the top premiership side Canterbury at the Arena on Saturday.

The win over Tasman will give them confidence as even though there were parts of the game where their continuity wasn’t there, they still managed to score 13 tries and were largely solid on defence.

Coach Fusi Feaunati said they didn't expect to be perfect after six weeks without a game, but he was happy with the result.

“We did expect some rustiness, but there wasn’t anything that couldn't be fixed. Just the simple things if you put some fine-tuning into it. We probably left a few out there.”

He said they needed live competition heading into the big game in two weeks.

“This gives us an opportunity to work on a few things.”

Feaunati said it took a while for the team to get into their rhythm, but once they did, they got back to where they were before the lockdown.

It took Manawatū 10 minutes to get on the scoreboard with some early passes going to ground, but once they scored the first, they started to cut through Tasman.

They led 33-7 at halftime and piled on 52 points in the second half.

Every time they had the ball they made metres and faced little resistance by the end of the game, as there were stars across the park for Manawatū.

Manawatū scored three tries in the last four minutes, two of them from young wing Jashana Tetue-Teuawiri.

Centre Janna Vaughan scored a second-half hat-trick, gassing through holes, and wing Alesha Williams had probably her best game for Manawatū, making metres every time she ran the ball and scored two tries.

Hooker Jayme Nuku and prop Marilyn Live were running like midfield backs, but also did work in the tight.

Their lineout ruled and Kahurangi Sturmey had a storming match, disrupting Tasman’s line and carrying strongly.

Fullback Selica Winiata showed some nice touches in her first game back from refereeing at the Tokyo Olympics and first five-eighth Carys Dallinger put in another assured performance.

Impressive flanker Layla Sae’s season is over after she fell awkwardly in a tackle and broke her leg.

Manawatū Cyclones 85 ((Janna Vaughan 3, Alesha Williams 2, Jashana Tetue-Teuawiri 2, Jayme Nuku, Carys Dallinger, Rhiarna Ferris, Sam Tipene, Marilyn Live, Rangimarie Sturmey, tries; Dallinger 8 con, Laura Claridge 2 con) Tasman 7 (Sui Pauaraisa try; Bethan Manners con) HT: 33-7.

Championship standings: Manawatū 25, Northland 17, Hawke's Bay 16, North Harbour 13, Taranaki 5, Tasman 2.