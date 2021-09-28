England netballer Geva Mentor 'stuck in NZ' now has her prayers answered

The England netball stalwart feared she would be stuck in New Zealand but someone has come through with a chartered flight to Australia.

An English netball star faced with ‘being stuck in New Zealand’’ for months says she can’t help a “wonderful person’’ enough for getting her on a chartered flight to Australia.

Melbourne-based Engand goalkeeper Geva Mentor, who starred in their series win against the Silver Ferns last week, put out a public plea on Monday for help to get back to Australia after not being able to book a flight.

The 37-year-old, who captains the Collingwood Magpies in Australia's Super Netball League, stayed in New Zealand while the rest of the English squad returned home after their first series win in this country.

John Davidson/PHOTOSPORT Geva Mentor supporting her England team against the Silver Ferns from the sideline in Christchurch last week.

Mentor had been unable to get to Melbourne because of limited flights from New Zealand to Australia, along with other Australians stranded in New Zealand under the trans-Tasman bubble pause. Some have turned to chartering private jets, spending thousands of dollars.

Now her prayers have been answered.

“I can’t thank a wonderful person enough for being able to arrange a private chartered plane for me to get to Australia,’’ Mentor said in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Geva Mentor, centre, celebrates with her team-mates after their Taini Jamison Trophy win over New Zealand.

“So from Auckland to Sydney on October 7 I will be able to touch down on Australian soil and begin my two weeks’ quarantine.

“It’s obviously a really troubled time for everybody around the world and not being able to get to places as easily as they could and I just hope things are sorted as soon as possible because it is pretty stressful, pretty isolating and no fun to be part of.’’

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Mentor challenges Silver Ferns goalshoot Maia Wilson during the series.

Mentor did not name the person who has sorted her travel, but said she was “super grateful, super thankful and very appreciative’’.

She also thanked the national netball associations in England, Australia and New Zealand for their help.

The Roses were due to play another three-test series against the Australian Diamonds in October, but it was cancelled last week because of Covid-19 restrictions in Australia.

In her earlier plea she told the BBC: “I can potentially get out of New Zealand to anywhere in the world, but I can't get to Australia.

She had said said the next available flight wasn’t until November or December.

“I’m stuck in NZ,” she posted on Monday night. “I know there’s worse places to be stranded and others in worse situations, I’m just explaining how I’ve ended up as collateral.”

“Even then, I face going via Fiji after a night there and then back to Sydney.”

The Australian Government suspended all quarantine-free flights from New Zealand on August 18, amid the Delta outbreak in Auckland.