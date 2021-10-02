Basin Reserve unclogs the bogs for female fans by increasing capacity 200 per cent

The Basin Reserve has increased toilet access for female fans on the embankment.

Female fans at the Basin Reserve can now breathe a sigh of relief thanks to upgrades to the toilets by the embankment.

Wellington Cricket and the Basin Reserve Trust have demolished two toilet blocks at either end of the embankment, and will increase toilet capacity by 200 per cent for women.

The redesign also includes more accessibility toilets and gender-neutral toilets. Men will have an “area of urinals” and two cubicles.

Wellington Cricket chief executive Cameron Mitchell said the embankment toilets were built in the late 70s and early 80s, and the refurbishment is part of the master plan regarding the redevelopment of the ground.

“It’s to make sure we are a modern venue that reflects today’s society and provides a great fan experience in the venue,” he said.

“Society has moved on, and the fan base coming into cricket and other events has shifted. It’s effectively a 50/50 [gender] split.

The embankment toilets at the Basin Reserve are getting an upgrade.

“Part of modernising the venue, we want to ensure all people feel they’ve got an inclusive environment to come into and facilities match the needs of our spectators and fans coming to the venue.”

Eighteen women’s toilets will be spread across the new blocks, with some accessibility and unisex toilets at the northern end of the ground open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More emphasis has been put on families too with more change tables available around the ground, Mitchell said.

The toilet provisions for female fans on the embankment at the Basin Reserve will improve by 200 per cent.

This most recent upgrade has followed the refurbishments of the Museum Stand and the player changing rooms.

Major work is under way to improve changing rooms at the main Cricket, Rugby and Football World Cup host venues.

The Government has invested more than $10 million into ensuring female athletes have facilities “befitting their needs and their status as elite athletes”, Mitchell said.

Before the upgrades to the Basin Reserve changing facilities, female cricketers used the public toilets because of a lack of cubicles in the changing rooms.

Work on the embankment toilets has been delayed by Covid-19, but Mitchell is hopeful the new loos will be open before the domestic T20 competition in December.

In 2018 Wellington city councillor Fleur Fitzsimons called the lack of facilities for women, the disabled and the gender-diverse community “unacceptable”.

At the time the cricket ground only had 27 toilets available to the public.

About twice as many were accessible to men than women, and there were only two accessibility toilets.

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the upgrade is a positive step towards making the cricket ground a modern and inclusive venue.

Some female fans were queueing for up to 30 minutes to use the toilets near the embankment.

“This is a positive step towards making the Basin Reserve a modern and inclusive venue,” Fitzsimons said.

“The Basin Reserve have listened to women and non-binary people. This has to be just the start of more inclusive toilets all over Wellington.

“There is more to be done, but this is a positive step in the right direction.”

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup CEO, Andrea Nelson said the upgrade to the toilets at the Basin Reserve is "fantastic news".

The Basin Reserve will host seven matches during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup during February and March.

Cricket World Cup chief executive Andrea Nelson called the upgrades “fantastic news”, and perfect timing.

“We want spectators to have the best possible experience when they come to watch the world’s best cricketers in action at our tournament – these extra upgrades are a bonus and will no doubt enhance the positive legacy left behind by this event,” she said.