White Ferns all-rounder Anna Peterson retires from international cricket

White Fern Anna Peterson bowls during a Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match against India in Melbourne in 2020.

White Ferns all-rounder Anna Peterson has retired from international cricket after almost 10 years in the national side.

However, the 31-year-old plans to continue representing the Auckland Hearts, while working as North Harbour Rugby as manager for women and girls.

Peterson made her one-day international debut against England in 2012, and represented the White Ferns in 32 ODIs and 32 Twenty20 matches.

“I've loved every minute of playing for the White Ferns and representing New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Argument for another day: Why the men in charge must make women’s tests longer

* England will only play Ashes series in Australia if best players are available

* Tim Southee in IPL playoffs hunt as Kane Williamson's struggles continue

* My Wellington: 'Creative, positive and collaborative'



“A massive thanks has to go to my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all those who helped me throughout my international career.

“The White Ferns have a special team culture, and I’ve been privileged to make some lifelong connections in the team while I’ve also enjoyed meeting and competing against players from across the globe.”

Peterson, a hard-hitting batter and off-spin bowler, had a top-score of 46 in ODIs, and snared 27 wickets at 17.80.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Anna Peterson will continue to play for the Auckland Hearts.

But it’s her bowling performance against Australia in a T20 match in 2017 that stands out.

Peterson took the first T20 international hat-trick by a Kiwi woman with the first three balls of her spell in Geelong, swinging the match in the White Ferns’ favour.

While her international career is over, Peterson isn’t completely lost to cricket.

“I still feel I have plenty to offer at the domestic level and I’m looking forward to suiting up for the Auckland Hearts again this season.”

“As an experienced member of the Hearts, I’m enjoying giving back to the younger players and watching them embark on their own cricketing journeys,” she said.