Football Australia to investigate allegations of sexual harassment, indecent assault in women’s football

Lisa De Vanna alleges she was a victim of sexual harassment, grooming and bullying throughout her career.

Football Australia is forming an independent investigation into the treatment of female footballers after one of the game’s greatest ever players made allegations of abuse within women’s football in Australia, stemming back 20 years.

Lisa De Vanna, Australia’s second highest goalscorer, suggested she suffered sexual harassment, indecent assault, grooming and bullying from senior players throughout her career with incidents since 2001 when she was part of the Young Matildas side.

De Vanna told News Corp she believed there was a toxic culture within the sport and alleged she was a victim of abuse, claiming to have been sexually harassed by older teammates when she was 17. De Vanna described a series of incidents in team environments, including one where she had to fight off teammates who set upon her.

“I was pulled down from behind and dry-humped by a few of my teammates. I fought my way off the floor kicking and screaming. They thought it was funny,” De Vanna said. “I was just a young kid from Perth, I didn’t know any different. I lost my s... and wanted to punch them.”

De Vanna also detailed incidents of sexual harassment that occurred in a shower where she alleges she received unwanted advances from other players. The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have sought comment from De Vanna on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, De Vanna tweeted about witnessing abuse in women’s football, suggesting she had seen women protecting other women who abused females in the game as well as organisations protecting coaches and players who abused female players.

Football Australia recently received a complaint from De Vanna and the organisation intends to meet with the former Matilda again. However, in a statement released on Tuesday night, Football Australia claim some of the allegations made by De Vanna in the interview with News Corp were not included in her complaint.

Football Australia invited any other players, coaches, past or present to come forward if they have experienced similar abuse as alleged by De Vanna and confirmed they have spoken with Sport Integrity Australia ahead of an independent investigation.

“Australian football takes a zero-tolerance approach to any conduct which breaches the standards and values expected of people involved in the game. To that end, we encourage anyone to bring forward their concerns through Football Australia’s formal complaints process under the Member Protection Framework, with the knowledge that any such matter will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” a Football Australia statement read.

“Over and above Football Australia’s formal complaints handling protocols, we have also been engaging with Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) to develop an additional process for independently investigating allegations of a historical nature as they relate to former players and staff.”

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Lisa De Vanna playing for the Melbourne Victory during this year’s W-League grand final.

The incidents began during a period of transition in women’s football administration. The game was governed by the Australian Women’s Soccer Association before being absorbed into Soccer Australia in 2001. Soccer Australia became Football Australia in 2005.

De Vanna is regarded as one of Australia’s greatest ever players. She made 150 appearances for Australia, scored 47 goals and featured in four World Cups; 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. De Vanna won the Julie Dolan Medal for Australia’s player of the year in 2003 and won five W-League titles before announcing her retirement last month.