Former All White Gavin Wilkinson placed on administrative leave by Portland Thorns

Former All White Gavin Wilkinson has been placed on administrative leave from Portland Thorns activities as the fallout from a string of scandals in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League continues.

The league returned to the field Wednesday night [Thursday NZ time] after calling off last weekend's games while it came to terms with the allegations levelled last week against former Thorns and North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who was subsequently fired.

Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of Wednesday’s games and linked arms in a circle to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Riley, which are now the subject of investigations by US Soccer and Fifa.

Riley has denied any inappropriate behaviour. He coached the Thorns in 2014 and 2015, when he was dismissed by the team, which had investigated him and shared its findings with the league. Riley then became coach of the Western New York Flash for a season before the team was sold and moved to North Carolina in 2017.

The Thorns, who played Wednesday night at home against the Houston Dash, issued a statement before that game which called, in part, for Wilkinson, the club’s general manager and president of football, to be placed on administrative leave. He was in that role at the time of Riley’s departure from the Thorns, which is now being re-examined, seeing as the coach was able to continue working in the NWSL.

Shortly after the team's statement, Wilkinson was placed on leave from Thorns activities pending the results of outside investigations. He is also GM of the Portland Timbers men's team in Major League Soccer, who he played for in the early 2000s, and later coached, after earning 33 caps for New Zealand’s national men’s football team.

In an open letter posted on the clubs’ websites earlier this week, Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson said: “As a team, an organisation and as individuals, we at the Portland Thorns have zero tolerance for harassment or discrimination of any kind. Within hours of receiving a complaint against our then coach six years ago from Mana [Shim] – the first and only we have ever received from anyone – we: (1) placed Coach Riley on immediate suspension; (2) conducted an investigation of the claims that, within a matter of days, led to his termination; and (3) shared everything we learned in the investigation with the NWSL.

“But we then made an opaque announcement about not renewing Riley’s contract as opposed to explicitly announcing his termination, guided by what we, at the time, thought was the right thing to do out of respect for player privacy. I deeply regret our role in what is clearly a systemic failure across women’s professional soccer.”

Earlier Wednesday, the owner of the Courage, Seve Malik, apologised in an open letter of his own for the franchise's “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward

It was the team’s first public comment beyond the announcement of Riley’s dismissal last Thursday. The allegations rocked the league and led to the resignation of National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird.

Gerry Broome/AP Fans hold signs during the first half of an NWSL match between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC on Wednesday.

Malik said in his letter that the Courage “conducted due diligence” in retaining Riley and the coaching staff after Malik bought the team in 2017.

“We were made aware of an investigation into Mr Riley’s behaviour in 2015 and were subsequently assured that he was in good standing,” Malik wrote. “During his employment with the Courage, we had no knowledge of allegations of sexual harassment or coercion. When we learned of the horrific allegations in last week’s reporting, we took those seriously and immediately terminated Mr. Riley.”

Two former NWSL players, Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim, came forward with the allegations of abuse, including sexual coercion, dating back more than a decade. The allegations were detailed last week in a story by The Athletic.

The NWSL's new executive committee, which took over league administration after Baird's resignation, issued a statement following the players' actions during Wednesday’s matches.

“We support the players actions on the pitch tonight. We understand that much needs to be done to regain their trust and create the type of systemic change the players deserve. We have engaged respected, independent counsel to do a thorough investigation of past and current issues and develop policies and procedures to create enduring change for a safe and secure environment for our players.”

Riley's firing was the latest in a string of recent scandals involving the NWSL, the top women’s professional football league in the United States.

Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired last week for violations of the NWSL's anti-harassment policy detailed in the Washington Post.

OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti was asked to resign in July after inappropriate comments made during practice. Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly was fired last month for reasons that have not been made public, and Gotham FC general manager Alyse LaHue was dismissed for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy. She has denied the allegations.