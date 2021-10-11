White Ferns allrounder Amelia Kerr makes rapid century as domestic season looms

Amelia Kerr made an unbeaten century in an intra-squad game for the Wellington Blaze. (FILE PHOTO)

White Ferns allrounder Amelia Kerr made an impressive return to cricket at the weekend with a rapid century.

Playing in an intra-squad game for the Wellington Blaze ahead of the start of their domestic campaign, Kerr struck an unbeaten 102 off just 90 balls.

She struck eight fours, batting at No.3 as her side made 158-3 in their 30 overs in a 17-run win, with Kerr not bowling in the opposition’s innings.

Kerr didn't tour England with the New Zealand women's team, citing the need to prioritise her mental health and wellbeing, while she also opted out of playing in the Women’s Big Bash League set to start in Australia this week.

“I am making really good progress and want to keep that going,” Kerr said in a statement last month.

“It's a tough decision as I love representing the Brisbane Heat and can't speak highly enough of the support team and players.”

The 20-year-old legspinner would be a key member of the White Ferns side if available to contest the World Cup to be played in New Zealand in March-April next year.

The New Zealand women’s domestic season starts at the end of the month with the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competition, with the opening game for the Wellington Blaze on November 6.